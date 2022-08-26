12th annual event wil benefit Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church

🔊 Listen to this

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual Rummage and Furniture Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in St. Cyril’s School gym, 133 River St., Olyphant.

The event will take place indoors and outdoors, and organizers like to say, “This is not your grandmother’s rummage sale.”

More than 12,000 pieces of merchandise will be available, all categorized and ticketed. Items include furniture, household goods, ladies’ accessories, books, seasonal items, music media including vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and VHS, vintage items, hardware, religious items, etc.

Raffle basket tickets will be available for purchase for more than 40 assorted items/baskets. This fundraiser helps keep the doors open to St. Cyril’s Church. St. Cyril’s also will have a donation box for monetary donations for Ukraine.

“We thank the community for all their support in donations of merchandise and for ‘stopping by to buy’ at the September sale,” chairperson Lauren Telep said via email.

This year, some extras include:

Blue Star Mothers of NEPA, who have children in the military or are veterans, will be selling tickets for their fund-raiser raffle, to be held Nov. 5 in Tunkhannock, which offers a homemade red, white and blue crocheted afghan.

For lovers of cats and dogs, the organization “Friends with Paws Rescue” will have animals for potential adoption and fostering, and will accept donations on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 11.

Members of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Simpson, sister church to Sts. Cyril & Methodius, will attend the rummage ale to sell their monthly 2022 Pennsylvania lottery calendar tickets as their church fund-raiser.

For more information, visit stcyrils.weconnect.com/.