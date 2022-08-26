🔊 Listen to this

Genealogists – how much do you know about your Northeastern Pennsylvania ancestors’ educations?

Do you know what schools they had available? Which ones they attended? Whether they graduated from high school and went on to higher study?

With the opening of the area’s schools for the 2022-2023 year in progress, this is as good a time as any to do the research.

If those ancestors were men of note in business or politics or comparable fields throughout the region, you can look in volumes like the Smith-Harvey books of biographies, available in larger libraries in the area. There, you’ll find biographies containing information on their educations.

For most of us, though, tracing ancestral educations over the past couple of centuries is more difficult. But it’s still do-able. Here are some suggestions for tracing ancestors in the region’s public schools. Church-operated and other private schools will be dealt with at another time, as will our colleges and universities.

Step One: Narrow down the list of schools your ancestor could have attended. Here are two sources. One is the “town histories” section of the Luzerne County Genweb, available online. You’ll find what schools were established in that town in the late 1700s and the 1800s, when they were established and often exactly where they were located.

Step Two: Consult the Phillips notebooks at the Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library to see how each community developed and expanded its schools. Unless you’re a member, you’ll have to request a look-up (see their Facebook page). Given their need for volunteers, you might have to wait a while. Under the name of each Luzerne County city, borough and township, you’ll find information on the schools from the 1700s to the 1950s.

Step Three: The Historical Society also has many old census records, which would give the ages of your family members and indicate who the students in the family were and when. City directories also list family members as students. Digitized old newspapers (Historical Society again) routinely listed graduations with names. The newspapers are also good for articles on high school sports.

Step Four: The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society (members only at this time) has built up an immense collection of area high school yearbooks from five Northeastern Pennsylvania counties. Their website lists them all. Yearbooks routinely list and picture everyone in the high school and offer photos of sports and activities. Some libraries and smaller historical societies also hold yearbooks.

Step Six: Need some allies? Many of the older schools – including those that are defunct – have active alumni groups with Facebook pages. Look for one dealing with your district or school and post a query.

Step Seven: Know your history. At one time, nearly all Northeastern Pennsylvania towns (and elsewhere) had their own schools. But, beginning in the 1960s, just about all of them joined into consolidation movements, with old boundary lines being erased and old schools and their names fading into history. Take a look at the modern school districts’ websites and Facebook pages.

Popular Records: The most looked-at records in the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society’s library are those of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton, a truly massive collection from scores of churches over the years, the society’s latest newsletter says.

The group says it would like to digitize all the records of the area’s Greek Rite churches, but so far has not been able to work out an agreement with them. Hopefully, that agreement will come to be some day, along with records from other denominations.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]