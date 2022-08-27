🔊 Listen to this

Continuing with last week’s column topic about Novavax, here is a thoughtful query from an unvaccinated woman:

“I am considering getting the Novavax vaccine after waiting for more than a year for it to become available.

“Now that COVID is not a pandemic any longer, and we seem to be adjusting to an endemic status, I wonder why you took the Novavax vaccine. Was it something that you considered necessary to protect your health? Do you feel it will prevent severity of COVID symptoms?

“I have scheduled an appointment to receive the Novavax vaccine in a week, but I am having second thoughts.

“At this point in the scenario, it seems almost unnecessary to receive a vaccine, especially because I managed through the past two years working with the public without contracting the virus.

“I have not had COVID and I am in the senior citizen category: 66 years old.

“Did you have any vaccine side effects after receiving the Novavax vaccine?”

G: Backstory: I have done a tremendous amount of deep dive research on these COVID products. My daughter is a board-certified internal medicine physician with a master’s degree in public health, so that medical info access has also been of tremendous benefit to my understanding of the medical data and helping me come to a decision I felt certain about.

She has treated many patients with COVID, several who died and some with long COVID symptoms. She, and other doctor friends I have discussed COVID with, relayed similar stories of caring for patients in the ICU who were shocked they had COVID, some in disbelief.

She and her colleagues have also treated patients in the ICU who had taken some of the well-known controversial alternative treatments, such as ivermectin, which is not an authorized protocol. Those patients suffered acute liver injury.

Several of their COVID patients were what could be considered at “lower risk” of serious outcomes after exposure to the coronavirus, in that they did not have comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, or respiratory ailments. Some were in their 30s and 40s.

This also influenced my choice to happily get the Novavax earlier this month when it became available to me. (I was not a good candidate to take the mRNA.)

I, too, like you and many others managed to dodge COVID … until I got it for the first time this past June, after being exposed likely via my daughter’s work at the hospital. I recovered easily and without any lingering effects because, I am certain, of the protocol I had been on that a French doctor promotes. (I wrote about my COVID experience in a previous column: https://www.timesleader.com/features/1565834/tell-giselle-covid-considerations-from-the-recovered-sweet-side )

From what I understand, yes, the Novavax offers a great level of protection without the downsides of the mRNA shots.

I did not have any, I mean NO side effects after the first Novavax injection. I will not get the second until the first week of October, as research shows that a longer spacing out has advantages, if one is a candidate for spacing it out.

These decisions are so personal, it’s not a one size fits all, despite how much of our healthcare information is communicated.

My recommendation for anyone who has not already received either the Pfizer or Moderna injections, is to discuss the option of Novavax with their doctor. Those who are eligible need to factor in their health status along with their level of risk exposure.

Be brutally honest with how you come down on your risk tolerance.

My bias tilts toward minimizing risks of all kinds, and taking safe and effective vaccinations, but only on a schedule that does not overly tax my immune system. After discussions with my physician daughter and my personal doctors who all have my best interests at heart, who know my medical status and my goals for maintaining my health and quality of life, the decision to opt for the Novavax instead of mRNA was a no-brainer for me.

Why? I carefully weighed the risks that are currently known and all the potential side effects, and decided I am not willing to sabotage my health or lose my life to this coronavirus. Not when there is Novavax to increase my defense against it, that is supporting all of the other life-affirming choices I make that includes sun exposure and Vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, and other known immune-boosting foods and dietary supplements.

This decision was arrived at after considering all of the tradeoffs and risks that I was able to determine, knowing that there is much we still need to learn about this peculiar virus and the ways it can damage our health in both the short and long-term.

I know too many people who have suffered greatly with COVID. I also know there are risks with any vaccination.

I have heard a number of doctors say that everyone will have a date with COVID at some point. The issue then becomes a matter of determining if you are ready for that date and how you will fare.

How you will fare with COVID is the uncertain variable in coming to a decision about these options you are considering.

Yes, the COVID pandemic in the United States is not nearly as horrific as it was two years ago, but it is best to live in the current reality: There are still many people who are becoming exposed to the virus and not faring so well.

Now is not the time to live in wishful thinking or ignore the abundance of reputable data that is available.

My highest guidance is for everyone to focus on optimizing their health status with good nutrition, exercise, minimizing exposure, and tending to any existing comorbidities, such as obesity and diabetes, for example.

These comorbidities are known to raise the risk of COVID becoming a serious infection that can land you in the hospital, leave you with terrible lingering symptoms, or end your life.

Keep your pantry stocked with what supplies you will need for any unexpected bout of illness, COVID or otherwise. Even if you endure a lighter case of illness of any kind, it can still keep you isolated and resting for well over a week.

Bottom line: Be as ready as you can be, and are willing to be, for that unwelcome date.

