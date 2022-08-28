🔊 Listen to this

I recently chatted with an old friend of mine, Scott Stuchkus of Old Forge, who told me about some amazing things he’s doing.

At first, I was taken aback as he’s doing what seemingly everyone else is doing too: starting a podcast. But, I quickly learned it’s so much more than that. As a podcast listener and a proud supporter of original content creation, I was so happy to talk to my longtime friend about the specifics behind his venture called “The Sober Sitdown.”

I know this column will bring about many online comments and that is fine. What I’m writing today is totally true and in Scott’s words “very authentic.”

Maybe that’s what I loved about him when I first met him 20 years ago as a teenager – or after that as he tended bar at his family restaurant, The Chicken Coop.

But, what I am telling today is a story about someone who was perceived to be at the top of his game: a thriving family business, women wanting to date him, men wanting to be him, designer clothing from Armani and so much more.

He was, in many ways, a sought-after friend, person and confidante.

What most didn’t know was that he was in the midst of battling an addiction with alcohol. It truly crippled his life for a time.

Thankfully, my friend survived and has been sober for more than three years.

Now, his gift and mission is to give back, to support, motivate and help those still living in the shadows. Whether it be problems with alcohol, drugs, gambling, marriage, employment or beyond, he has developed a podcast and eventual supporting website to help.

What got him through the beginning of his sobriety and during his toughest times were amazing podcasts by people like Gary Vaynerchuk and others.

He mentioned to others that he wanted to do more to help after his sobriety. His brother, Brandon Stuchkus, was a huge inspiration.

At Brandon’s wedding rehearsal last year at Café Rinaldi, Scott said “He gave me two microphones and said ‘Let’s get this podcast going.’” Scott was, of course, the best man.

His brother, having a technical background, pushed him and educated him on the ways in which podcasting worked.

Now, Scott is recording out of a studio in Wyoming owned by the Zen Agency, who Scott said could not be more gracious.

So far, Scott has had guests on such as Larry Mazza (from “The Irishman”), Anthony Arillotta and others. There are many more to come, including a life coach with a massive radio following and a local teacher with health issues.

All will speak about how to help others during struggle.

Scott hopes it will be an inspiration to all. And I’m personally so proud of him.

To hear, you can visit Sober Sitdown on YouTube and listen to his conversations with guests – some who will make you laugh and some who will absolutely – if you’re like me – make you cry. Make sure to subscribe.

I’m in awe of Scott’s enthusiasm, his high energy and all that he is working towards.

If you have a chance, please visit his YouTube channel and coming soon: sobersitdown.com.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]