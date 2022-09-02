Fair queen crowned, new fair foods vie for votes

Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

In other fair news, Allentown Fair President Daryl G. Urmy challenged concessionaires to come up with a new treat at their stands.

Urmy is going to award a prize for the best new item, as chosen by fairgoers who will vote with location-map ballots that are available inside the fair’s main exhibition building, Agri-Plex, as well as at the InFAIRmation booths and at participating food stands.

Fairgoers may pick up a ballot to guide them to the new foods and then casttheir ballots for the best. Completed ballots can be dropped at each admission gate. The stands participating will be denoted by a red diamond shaped sign asking for fairgoers to vote.

Among the new food items you will find:

Guava Jelly BBQ Chicken from 3L Catering, described as “a savory and sweet combination of island flavors.” The sauce is made with fresh guava and guava jam with a medley of herbs and lemon juice.

Raspberry & Peach Dumpling from Bissinger Catering & Concessions.

Banana Ball Blitz from Cals Concession, “deep-fried banana balls served with a topping choice (chocolate syrup, peanut butter sauce, caramel, or strawberry) with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Jamaican Jerk Pork served on CoCo Bread from Caribbean Island Cuisine, pork marinated in a special blend of island spices and liquids, “baked to perfection” and served on soft, fresh CoCo Bread.

Strawberry Funnel Cake Taco from Danny’s Fine Foods, “a dessert taco filled with pieces of funnel cake topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.”

Smores Funnel Cake on a Stick from Fired Up Concession, “dipped in marshmallow fluff, rolled in graham cracker and drizzled with chocolate.”

Birthday Cake Kettle Corn by Hoff’s Kettle Corn, flavored like birthday cake and covered with sprinkles.

Redneck Mac Bowl from Holy Macaroni, “infused cavatalli noodles, 6-cheeses, pulled pork and bacon, topped with extra cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and biscuit crumbles.”

Cheesesteak Dumplings from Humpty’s Food Group, a deep-fried “riff on a classic Philly cheesesteak. The dumplings are filled with chip steak, American cheese and ample seasonings then baked in dough and fried to crispy golden perfection. Try them dipped in ranch ketchup or secret recipe Hof sauce, or let their cheesy goodness stand out by itself.”

La Jefa by Puerto Rican Culture Preservation, “pastelillo made out of skirt steak and mashed fried plantains.”

Guilty Pleasure Burger from RK Mobile Foods, a 5-ounce burger with hash brown patties as a bun, bacon, an over-easy egg, and cheese.

Brussel Sprouts from Rose Concessions, described as “Brussel sprouts fried to perfection.”