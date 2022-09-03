‘Into the Light’ opening reception will be Sept. 17

🔊 Listen to this

This painting by Brian Keeler shows a wintry scene in the community of Sugar Run, Bradford County.

‘Reflections on a Cityscape’ by Brian Keeler features North Main Street and the distinctive architecture of various houses of worship.

You could look at dozens of paintings by Brian Keeler and come away with the idea the artist spends all of his waking hours outdoors.

Here’s a cityscape of Wilkes-Barre’s North Main Street, showcasing the steeples and domes of various churches … there’s the Susquehanna River shimmering in the moonlight … a cyclist pedaling past a hay bale in rural Bradford County … trees casting shadows on a field of snow near Sugar Run.

As for his latest painting, which he expects to complete in his studio within the next few days, it got its start en plein air, when he set himself up alongside the Susquehanna in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“I asked him to please paint the eagles on the Market Street Bridge,” said Sally Casey, gallery director of Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston, which will host an exhibit of Keeler’s work starting Sept. 17.

The exhibit, titled “Into the Light- Recent Paintings of Brian Keeler,” will be the artist’s first at the Kingston gallery, and Casey is looking forward to it.

“I love his work. I love his style and his palette. I love his big skies,” Casey said, adding that when she saw a painting Keeler had made of a Pittston bridge, she wanted to see what he would do with “our gorgeous Market Street Bridge.”

“I think it will really resonate with people,” she said. “He does an amazing job capturing our beautiful area. His snowy pieces are stunning, and I’m looking at a painting of the Susquehanna right now; it’s exquisite.”

You can expect Keeler’s latest bridge painting, which he said will include two kayakers in the distance, to be part of the exhibit, which will remain on display at Mainstreet Galleries until Oct. 29.

Other images will likely include landscapes and cityscapes from Northeastern Pennsylvania as well as from Keeler’s trips abroad, where he painted scenes in the rugged Aran Islands off the Coast of West Ireland as well as near the peaceful Tiber River in Rome.

“Everything will be new to a Wilkes-Barre audience,” Keeler said.

An opening reception is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. The reception will include an appearance by the Doug Smith Jazz Combo, and Keenan expects he’ll take a turn playing guitar with the group that evening.

The reception also will serve as a book-signing for Keeler’s new book, “Light on the Figure,” which he has geared toward the general reader rather than toward art students.

Some of the work featured in the book is based on Greco-Roman myths as well as Biblical scenes. Keeler’s paintings of Prometheus, the mythical fire thief, and Apollo, the sun god chasing the nymph Daphne, and Solomon, the Biblical king exercising his judgment, were not necessarily painted outdoors.

But if you are impressed by Keeler’s plein air work, you’ll want to know he’s painted outdoors when the temperature was around 95 degrees — “You just have to position yourself in a good place, like under a tree,” he said.

He’s also painted when it’s been closer to 16 degrees. “The paint starts to stiffen but as you work with it it becomes malleable. I’ll only stay out about an hour when it’s that cold.”

The artist has painted under awnings and bridges as it rained. And he’s positioned himself under a street lamp to paint around 2 a.m.

“You have to be resourceful. We’re not just fair weather painters,” he said, speaking of the plein air community, which includes artists who take part in outdoor painting competitions.

Of course, sometimes it’s a beautiful day, the sun is about to set and conditions seem perfect for capturing a scene. “We call that the golden hour,” he said.