It’s Labor Day weekend, and the day was designed to recognize the accomplishments of American workers. Labor Day was officially declared a federal holiday in 1894 and we have been celebrating it with backyard cookouts and end-of-summer parties ever since.

Many students are heading back to school on Tuesday, while others have already started back. Fall helps us to settle back into more of a routine and many area nonprofit organizations are gearing up and hosting special events to commemorate the season and raise money for their cause.

The Luzerne Foundation wants to help support Luzerne County nonprofits by hosting three opportunities that award grants to deserving organizations. While each opportunity functions a little differently, the intention of is the same-to support our area nonprofits.

October 5, 2022 8:30-Noon Woodlands

The Luzerne Foundation will select 30-35 local charities to present for a 5-minute time slot (3 minutes for presentation, 2 minutes of questions). The grant size is $5,000-$10,000 and 501(c)(3) public charities (in good standing) that serve Luzerne County residents are encouraged to apply!

October 12, 2022 9:00 AM-Noon Schiavo Hall at Penn State Hazleton Campus

The Foundation is also pleased to announce the inaugural Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Forum on October 12, 2022. We will award $100,000 in grants to eligible non-profits, municipalities, and schools. This forum is geographically specific meaning that local charities must provide services to the Greater Hazleton/Weatherly area.

November 3, 2022 11:30 AM Millennium Circle Luncheon at the Woodlands

Members of the Millennium Circle Fund of We will award The Luzerne Foundation may nominate a local charity or Local charities may seek out a Millennium Circle to nominate them. The Millennium Circle members will vote to award a $25,000 grant.

Visit www.luzfdn.org to download an application from the scrolling banners on the home page. If you have any questions, feel free to talk with Diane at 570.822.2065.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at The Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.