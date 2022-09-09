🔊 Listen to this

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is a valiant attempt to mix in some of the old formula with the new to finally bring closure to this saga. But does it work?

If you happened to miss Jurassic World Dominion on the big screen all summer long, the wait is finally over as it is brand spanking new at streaming on the small screen right in your living room. It is certainly a valiant attempt to mix in some of the old formula with the new to finally bring closure to this saga. But does it work?

Raking in an undeniably impressive $375 million in the U.S. and Canada alone, Chris Pratt returns for what he claims is his final stint as heroic “Owen Grady.” I think part of this dude’s allure in this franchise are all the women and gay men who sit there and swoon silently as beefy Mr. Pratt shuffles around the screen endlessly. I mean who doesn’t look twice at a bearded stud wearing flannel? Maybe flannel is the trick. I will have to invest in more myself because people get one sight of me and immediately look away, game over!

Is it really necessary for me to reveal the plot line here for this one, folks? How different is one from the previous? Jurassic Dominion is your typical summer popcorn fare style of film. Over-bloated with tons of action and special effects that no longer feel fresh like they did when this franchise began in the 90’s. They should have made this even partly believable, like how about FINALLY killing off one of the characters?

Spoiler alert: everyone in this film lives. There are hundreds of killer meat eaters taking over the land, but yet everyone escapes. Chris Pratt and a female co-star go down hard in a plane crash and surface with not even a limp or bruise in sight. Me, I get a healthy recommended eight hours sleep every night, yet I wake up looking like an extra cast on The Walking Dead. Go figure!

Bringing in the older roster of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum should have made this one feel nostalgic, but it just felt meaningless. It was nice seeing Campbell Scott in a new role. Who didn’t love him in 1991’s Dying Young opposite Julia Roberts as a terminally ill cancer patient? That’s one worth pulling out of the archive and rewatching. So with all of this being said, unbelievably I still didn’t hate this one.

This ending still trumps what they did with the last Avengers Endgame certainly. That was a total abomination. If you are reading this review and are a fan, you’ll be happy to know the dvd release has both the theatrical version and an extended cut. As if the 2 hours and 27 minutes initially were not enough. So if you are still one of the minority left who hasn’t seen this one, and you’re not up for watching hungry meat eaters, instead of watching carnivores tonight, just become one. Perhaps, go treat yourself to a steak and a juicy book instead.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.