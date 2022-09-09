PTPA presents ‘The Lion in Winter’ in Hazleton

The Plantagenet boys plot with King Philip of France. From left to right: Christopher Pavlick, Matt Bubel, Tim Solarek, and CJ Snyder.

An impromptu wedding is just one of the twists for the Plantagenet family on a very busy Christmas in “The Lion in Winter.” Shown from left are PTPA cast members: Lee Alucci, Matt Bubel, Jessica Schafer, Robert Ruschalk, Christopher Pavlick, Joelle Colombo Witner, CJ Snyder, and Tim Solarek.

Henry (Lee Alucci) and his mistress Alais (Jessica Schafer) share a tender moment while his wife Eleanor (Joelle Colombo Witner) watches in the PTPA production of “Lion in Winter.”

“Every line of dialogue is biting, and knife turning,” director Adam Randis said, explaining why “The Lion in Winter,” which opens tonight at the JJ Ferrara Center in Hazleton, is his favorite play of all time.

Presented by the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, the production depicts possibly the most dysfunctional family of medieval Europe — Henry II of England, his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their sons Richard, Geoffrey and John, joined by the queen’s (sort of) stepson, Philip, and the king’s young mistress, Alais, at “Christmas court” in 1183.

“It’s Christmas,” Lee Alucci of McAdoo said with a laugh. “Anyone who’s had a lousy Christmas with their family will be able to identify.”

Alucci, incidentally, is the only cast member not reprising his role from a 2015 PTPA production of “The Lion in Winter,” which Randis also directed.

“This time, almost eight years later, I have more experience as a parent and I can approach the role differently,” said Joelle Colombo Witner, who once again portrays Eleanor. “She’s cunning and she knows how the game is played. She also has so many layers. She’s powerful and she’s vulnerable.”

The queen may be vulnerable, but from a political standpoint, Randis said, Eleanor of Aquitaine was “probably the most powerful female leader in medieval Europe, maybe the world.”

Eleanor is a real-life character whose son Richard eventually will go down in history as the king called “the Lion-Hearted,” and whose son John will forever be known as the monarch forced by English nobles to accept the Magna Carta.

Hmm. Where does that leave Geoffrey?

“Pretty much your standard, neglected middle child,” said Matt Bubel of Tresckow, who portrays Geoffrey.

But there’s more at stake in this family than simply jockeying for attention from mom and dad.

“It’s a Machiavellian chess game,” Randis said, as each character seeks to further his or her royal aims.

So, how exactly do these characters talk to each other?

Here are some samples.

Henry, referring to holiday decorations: “Well, what shall we hang? The holly or each other?”

John, in a nobody-likes-me mood: “My God, if I went up in flames there’s not a living soul who’d pee on me to put the fire out.”

Eleanor, to Henry, complaining about how he imprisoned her: “I could peel you like a pear and God would call it justice.”

Eleanor, jealous of her husband’s mistress Alais, but remembering how she cared for the younger woman when she was a child: “After all the years of love, the hair I’ve brushed and braided and the tears I’ve kissed away, do you think I could bring myself to hurt you?

Alais, responding to Eleanor in the affirmative: “With both hands tied behind you.”

And, here’s Eleanor, responding to John’s alarm about weapons: “Of course he has a knife, he always has a knife, we all have knives! It’s 1183 and we’re all barbarians!”

***

PTPA will present “The Lion in Winter” Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets, see ptpashows.org.

