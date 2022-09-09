🔊 Listen to this

What do you remember about your grade school days? Winning the spelling bee? Getting yelled at by Miss Jones for being late?

How about my favorite – clapping erasers.

Whole generations have grown up unaware of this old school ritual. Rooms were lined with chalkboards. To clean them, you’d use erasers, which were big blocks of felt.

When the classroom’s erasers were hopelessly clogged with chalk from Susie’s misspelling of “manager” and Frank’s failed attempts to divide 36 by 4 they had to be cleaned.

The process? One of the kids would be designated to put them in a box, take them out to the schoolyard and simply clap them one against the other, like cymbals, until the choking clouds of chalk dust had dissipated. Hey, it got you out of class and made you feel like a vital cog in American education.

But, clapping erasers is no more in today’s schools. As classes resume across Wyoming Valley, here are some other once-common sights that are gone with the chalk-dust-filled wind.

Inkwells in desks: Up until the 1960s, when college-style chairs began to appear, every student desk had a hole in the upper right corner. That was where in years gone by there’d be an inkwell into which you’d dip your pen for penmanship class.

Heavy clothing in September: Kids now wear shorts when they come back to school after summer break. Not so 60 or more years ago. In those more parsimonious times, Mom would buy you a small amount of clothing that would have to do for the entire (mostly cool to cold) school year. So it was that you’d greet your buddies on the first day of classes dressed like a Yukon fur trader.

A pencil box in every desk: Remember those things? They were small pasteboard boxes with lids, and sometimes little drawers, full of pencils and erasers plus a small ruler and a compass and protractor, whose functions I still don’t understand. Your mom, who probably didn’t understand what they were for either, made sure you didn’t leave home that first day without it.

Baseball card toss: You couldn’t do recess without a rip-roaring game involving a couple of guys flipping baseball cards into a circle, though how the winner was determined I really don’t know. What I do know is that today any card is considered a likely collectible and it’s going to stay under museum-type security at home.

Paddles: Kids didn’t actually get beaten senseless, but they did get whupped with any of a variety of wooden paddles ranging from a ruler to a device that the Geneva Convention people would probably have outlawed if they’d seen it. Hey, you can’t have the young ‘uns talking out of turn.

Typewriters: The high school kids, mostly the girls, had access to a big room full of these massive steel devices that they were told (along with shorthand) were their ticket to prize office jobs. If you survived the day when the big letter chart up front disappeared (the typewriters had blank keys), you were welcomed into the sorority of secretaries in training.

World Series breaks: When the World Series was played during the day, a lot of schools accepted the inevitable and shortened or suspended classes while a kid produced a portable radio. The exploits of Allie Reynolds and Willie Mays replaced those of Euclid and Thomas Jefferson for a week.

Yes, things change, and we have to change with them.

But those erasers! I can see the dust now.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]