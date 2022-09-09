Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a birding event on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Forty Fort Recreation Fields and River Levee near Wyoming Valley Airpport.
This area will give us a good chance to see migrating songbirds and waterfowl. Over 200 species have been reported from this area.
We will meet at 8:30 am in the parking lot adhacent to the Levee. All are welcome.
Call John Dickinson at 570-239-4369 to register and get directions.