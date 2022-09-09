Saturday’s birding event is planned near the Susquehanna River, which should provide a good opportunity to spot waterfowl and migrating waterfowl. Times Leader file photo

The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a birding event on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Forty Fort Recreation Fields and River Levee near Wyoming Valley Airpport.

This area will give us a good chance to see migrating songbirds and waterfowl. Over 200 species have been reported from this area.

We will meet at 8:30 am in the parking lot adhacent to the Levee. All are welcome.

Call John Dickinson at 570-239-4369 to register and get directions.