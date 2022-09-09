Opening reception is set for Sept. 30

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibit of works by artist Lisa Hinkle. Ms. Hinkle is a photographer who has lived most of her life in Northeastern Pennsylvania and is currently a resident of South Abington Township. She obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in Photography in 1998 from Marywood University, where she taught photography for 19 years.

Although now retired from teaching, she continues exploring photography and exhibiting her work. Hinkle’s work has been exhibited regionally, nationally and internationally. Also, she has self-published two books of photographs, The Scanned Object: Images by Lisa Hinkle in 2011 and Monochrome, a compilation of her black and white photographs in 2013.

In this exhibition, A Thief in Gaia’s Garden, she continues to push the limits of the scanned objects that have fascinated her for almost 20 years. Flowers, fruit, nests and keys are some of the subjects plucked for their beauty, color or other simple qualities. In her current work, different textural effects are used to give the subject matter added depth and interest, often reminiscent of a painted canvas.

The scanned images sometimes evoke or pay tribute to traditional Dutch Master painters in their dramatic use of light and color. Others, often add a touch of whimsey that is more playful in its effect, underscoring the actuality of the contemporary and ephemeral nature of the digital image. The overall effect, while classic in appearance, is really an illusion of the scanner itself.

One must always remember that while this appears to be captured in a particular place at a particular moment, it is really just objects resting on a piece of glass that is a mere 8 1/2” x 11” in size. She hopes the images will provoke thought on both the beautiful and fleeting nature of the subjects selected or conjure nostalgia for those objects that have endured the passage of time.

An Opening Reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 30 and Hinkle’s artwork will be on display through Nov. 3, The Gallery is a project of The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation whose mission it is to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through art. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment. For more information on the Foundation, visit the website: www.flbarts.org.

Current works by Joseph Opshinky will remain on display in the Gallery until Friday, Sept. 23.