Concert is set for Oct. 16 in Clarks Summit

Arcadia Chorale will open its fall season with a stunning program focusing on the natural landscape around us. “Nature Abounds” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit.

The musical themes of the concert will focus on air, water, land, and stars. Come out and celebrate the beauty of NEPA through song with this special concert. The Chorale, which is celebrating its 40th season of choral excellence, is directed by Matthew Rupcich.

The event is open to the public free of charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to help defray the costs of the event. For more information, call the church office at 570-586-6306.

The series is supported in part by grants from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts , a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and administered by NEIU-19, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The season is also generously supported by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debbie Domenick, Esq., and Chris Chermak; by the members and staff of the First Presbyterian Church; and by individual contributions.