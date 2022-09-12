Series opens Nov. 30 with ‘A Christmas Carol’ for K-5

🔊 Listen to this

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced today a name change to their ‘Young People’s Theater Series.’ In honor of Head Usher, the late Don Laux, and his wife Joan Laux, the F.M. Kirby Center has renamed the series, ‘The Laux Young People’s Theater Series.’

“Don & Joan really were the face of the F.M. Kirby Center at shows,” said Marketing Manager Lauren Menn. “Every event, you could find Joan working at Guest Services and Don standing under the chandelier in the lobby, directing people to their seats. They were the backbone of our show event staff and they are missed dearly every day.”

Don & Joan Laux started their time at the F.M. Kirby Center in 1999. Don was known as the usher in the blue jacket that greeted each guest with a warm smile. Joan answered questions and did coat check for each ticket buyer walking through the brass doors.

Drew Taylor, Chief Operations Officer said: “Their love and dedication to the F.M. Kirby Center and especially the YPTS was unsurpassed during their many years of employment at the venue. They were so much more than staff, they were friends to everyone!”

The Laux Young People’s Theater Series provides five school-day productions that are both entertaining and educational. Local school students are invited completely free of charge thanks to loyal contributors of the program.

“It brings me so much pleasure that our staff choose to honor Don & Joan with the naming rights of our Young People’s Theater Series,” said Executive Director Joell Yarmel. “Their presence is missed daily but was especially missed during the first YPTS performance after our reopening. They adored each child that attended our performances. It is a privilege to associate their name with a program they loved so much.”

The Kirby has also announced the lineup for the 2022-2023 Laux YPTS series. All five shows are available free of charge to teachers and parents.

A Christmas Carol for grades K-5 – Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 10 a.m.

Finding North for grades 5 and up – Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 10 a.m.

The Wonderful World of Simple Machines for grades K-5 – Tuesday, March 21, 2023 10 a.m.

The Magic School Bus: Lost In The Solar System for grades K-5 – Monday, April 3, 2023 10 a.m.

Tales as Tall as the Sky for grades K-5 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023 10 a.m