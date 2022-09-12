🔊 Listen to this

Have you ever had a friend or relative struggle with mental health?

Many of us have, and for some of us, our friendship, love or just willingness to listen has likely helped someone in need through a difficult time.

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and it’s as good a time as any to understand depression a bit better and consider ways we can help.

We all feel sad from time to time, but when sadness feels heavier than usual and won’t go away, it could be a sign of depression. A common but often undiagnosed mental health condition, depression is complex.

Research suggests it’s a combination of social, psychological and biological factors that can be triggered by a traumatic or stressful event. Among common triggers are abuse, conflict and grief, but genetics are also a significant factor.

Researchers have identified several genes that may make someone more prone to depression, suggesting it is often hereditary. Studies have also identified a link between depression and the parts of the brain that affect memory and emotion, suggesting depression may be associated to the amount and function of serotonin and other chemicals in our brains. These chemicals, called neurotransmitters, affect how our brains work and send messages.

Serotonin regulates mood, appetite, sleep, memory and other vital systems. How much serotonin our brains receive and how they use it and other message-transmitting chemicals may affect how we experience our emotions.

Symptoms of depression can vary from person to person and can come on at any age. Those who have depression, usually have symptoms severe enough to impact their everyday life, but that’s not always the case.

Some symptoms of depression can be typical of the highs and lows we all experience, but if you have several symptoms most of the day, nearly every day, there’s a greater chance you have depression.

These seven signs of depression should not be ignored:

Avoiding friends and beloved activities

Feelings of hopelessness

Trouble sleeping or excessive sleeping

Low energy or loss of motivation

Loss of appetite or binge eating

Difficulty concentrating

Suicidal thoughts or tendencies

Symptoms can vary in severity and may come in shorts bursts or last for weeks. If you have some of these symptoms or know someone who does, there are treatments available for depression.

Talk therapy, medication and brain stimulation – or a combination of therapy and another treatment – can be effective at helping people feel better. Some may need to try a few approaches before finding what works for them, but happier days are worth the persistence.

For anyone who feels they need immediate help or is considering self-harm, there are 24/7 hotlines available: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call 988

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline: 800-662-4357

And for all of us out there who might know someone who is struggling or begin to recognize the signs of depression in another, it’s important to remember that we can help.

We’re not all psychiatrists or social workers, and we should never assume to diagnose someone or suggest methods of treatment without the proper expertise, but just listening goes a long way.

Understanding someone’s challenges, asking thoughtful questions like “Have you thought about getting help?” and offering helpful resources like the hotlines above might save a life.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]