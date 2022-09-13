🔊 Listen to this

Three finished sandwiches, one folded over, the other two open with the kielbasa, kimchi and melted cheese waiting to be folded over.

The kielbasa in the still-heated pan in three stages: Nothing on it (top), kimchi on it (middle) and cheddar cheese on top of the kimchi, but not yet melted.

The rolls, nicely browned thanks to brushing some olive oil on before placing them cut-side down in a pan. The oil and browning not only firm up the rolls for the contents, it adds flavor.

Once again flipping through channels (and thus arguably showing the benefits of not always using streaming services), I stumbled upon Sara Moulton finishing this recipe, an automatic attention-getter for most folks of Eastern European descent just because of the main ingredient: Kielbasa.

The distinctive element in this case that really drew me in was the use of a “quick kimchi” — which is a Korean-style cabbage dish that usually requires a lot of time fermenting — and some cheddar cheese. I might have thought of melting cheddar on a halved kielbasa ring on my own, but never would have considered kimchi.

Kielbasa wasn’t a mainstay in my childhood, but it was a perennial part of the Easter basket loaded with the special dinner items and carted to church for the Easter Dinner Blessing, a ritual that saw (and still sees) people plunking down baskets loaded with goodies for special priestly attention, sometimes in a church hall but sometimes in the apse near the altar.

Being pretty fervent (when they started letting lay people serve Communion as “extraordinary ministers” she was quick to get involved), mom literally got the Easter basket blessed religiously. Each family varies, but ours included ham, hard boiled eggs, some butter, a loaf of homemade Paska bread with little crosses on top, a sort of cheese ball made from cooked eggs, and a ring of kielbasa. (Our personal baskets as kids, unblessed, were markedly sweeter with chocolates and such).

Alas, I confess not really liking kielbasa all that much as a kid. It was fine when warm, but almost inedible to me at room temperature. I grew up to realize it was because mom bought a brand that was a bit fatty, with tiny pockets of the stuff occasionally ruining the taste and feel for me. I’ve always been texture-sensitive to fat in my meat.

When MT and I got married, her family introduced me to a brand of kielbasa that completely lacked that problem. The texture was very consistent in every bite, and my appreciation of the ethnic sausage grew substantially. Alas, that brand went out of business, and we spent a few years looking for a suitable replacement.

Our current preferred kielbasa – and no, we don’t get paid for naming any brands in these test kitchen articles – is Tarnowski’s on East Main Street in Nanticoke. There are other local and regional sellers that are very good, this is just the one we like best. Use the ring of your choice. Unlike Tolkien’s epic trilogy, when it comes to kielbasa, there is not one ring to rule them all.

We really liked this sandwich, as did MT’s mom. The kimchi can taste a little spicy by itself, especially if you go all out with the fresh ginger, but I think the cheddar helped mellow it a bit, and the two nicely complemented the spices in the kielbasa.

My only recommendation is to cut the kimchi recipe in half if you are only making the number of sandwiches called for. We had at least double what was needed. Alternatively, you could double the number of sandwiches by only using of half of the split kielbasa piece on each. Using the full piece made for a very substantial meal.

Dobru chut!

Kielbasa sandwich with kimchi and cheddar (Sara Moulton Weeknight Meals)

1 cup well-drained quick kimchi (see recipe below)

4 hero rolls

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds kielbasa

2 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

Prepare Quick Kimchi.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Split the rolls horizontally to within ½ inch of the other side. Brush the cut surfaces with the olive oil. Reduce the heat to medium-low; place the rolls, cut side down and cook for about 1 minute, or until they just begin to brown.

Meanwhile, cut the kielbasa crosswise into 4 pieces and split each horizontally (leaving halves connected a bit simplifies handling when browning).

Add the kielbasa, cut side down to the same skillet, pressing for the first few seconds to make sure it is flat against the pan. Cook over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes, or until browned. Turn and brown the other side about 5 minutes, then top with kimchi and cheese, cover with a lid or tent with foil and heat about 1 minute, or just until the cheese has melted. Transfer the kielbasa pieces to the rolls and serve.

Quick Kimchi (Makes About 2 Cups)

1 small head napa cabbage (about 1 pound) I used regular cabbage because it was in the fridge and it worked fine

⅓ cup kosher salt

⅓ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ medium red bell pepper

3 medium scallions

One 3-inch piece of fresh ginger

1 garlic clove

Trim off the core end of the cabbage. Split each leaf lengthwise into long strips, then cut strips crosswise into 1 1/2 inch ribbons (about 4 cups). Combine with salt in a nonreactive bowl and set aside at room temperature for 2 hours. If you want to save time, skip this and use sauerkraut instead, going directly to the next step. Note that the salt will draw water out, substantially reducing the overall space the cabbage fills in the bowl.

Bring the vinegar, sugar, paprika, and cayenne to a boil over high heat in a small saucepan, then remove from heat. Finely chop the bell pepper (about ½ cup) and transfer it to a medium bowl. Trim and thinly slice the scallions (a heaping 1/3 cup) and peel and Micro grate the ginger (about 1 tablespoon); transfer each to the bowl with the bell pepper. Press the garlic (about 1 teaspoon) into the bowl.

Drain, rinse, and thoroughly dry the cabbage; add it to the bell pepper mixture along with the vinegar mixture and stir until thoroughly combined. Pack into a nonreactive bowl or jar, cover and refrigerate until you are ready to use it. Kimchi will keep in the refrigerator for about 1 week.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish