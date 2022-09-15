TL test cook perseveres to make Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj is very simple to make, with eggplant, lemon juice, garlic and a sesame paste called tahini.

“I’m going to make some Baba Ghanouj,” I told the taste testers.

“Baba Ghanouj is on its way.”

“Coming up next from the test kitchen, it’s Baba Ghanouj!”

The reason I kept announcing my plans to make this garlicky, lemony eggplant dip was simply that the name, which sounds like BABA gaNOOSH, was so much fun to say.

Once or twice, I even told people, “I read in a cookbook that when you’re making Baba Ghanouj you have to prick the eggplant with a fork before you bake it — or it will EXPLODE!”

Oh, how confident I was last week, feeling forewarned and forearmed as I blithely jabbed an eggplant about 15 times with a fork.

Nothing would go wrong with my eggplant. Or, would it?

Imagine my dismay about half an hour later when I heard the explosion — Pow! Pow! Pow! — in our oven.

It sounded like the TL test kitchen was having its biggest mishap so far. And, when I opened the oven door, I realized the eggplant was intact. Its skin had not burst.

The “explosion” was actually the cracking and falling apart of the glass dish in which I’d been baking the eggplant.

Mark and I believe we know why that happened. I’ve suspected for awhile that our oven runs hot, and I usually tried to compensate by setting the temperature dial 25 degrees lower than what a recipe calls for.

Somehow I forgot about that strategy when I was roasting the eggplant. I actually set the oven at 450, as the recipe asks. Thanks to the thermometer Mark recently hanged from one of the oven racks, we know the temperature can actually climb to 500 (or higher) if I set it at 450. So, we’ve got to make allowances for that in the future.

Anyway, that first attempt at Baba Ghanouj ended in a pile of broken glass.

This week, I tried again, with a new eggplant, and I since I’m a fan of low and slow cooking anyway, I set the oven at 250 (in our oven that was 300, and still less hot than the recipe called for) and baked the eggplant until it was tender when I stuck a knife into it.

Then I followed the rest of the directions, which are quite simple, and gave a sample to Mark, who enjoyed the blend of flavors but wasn’t a huge fan of the eggplant strings he found in the dip.

To get rid of stringiness, food bloggers say to run your Baba Ghanouj through a food processor. But the cookbook I used , Evelyn Raab’s “The Clueless Vegetarian,” advised using a fork so the Baba Ghanouj would “have a little texture.”

“I think you’re going to have mixed reactions” in the newsroom, Mark predicted. I figured he was right, because this would probably be a new experience for some of the tasters.

But, overall, the reactions were more positive than we expected.

“It’s delicious,” said page designer Toni Pennello, who is an eggplant fan.

“It’s rich and it has a unique texture,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said, noting she enjoyed “having something different.”

“I liked the tang,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. I told her that was from the lemon juice.

“I loved it,” said news editor Roger DuPuis. “I think it would be an excellent dish for someone who wants to move toward a more plant-based diet. I know there isn’t any meat in it, but it’s wonderfully filling and has a meaty consistency.”

“I’m not sure how it’s supposed to taste,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “It’s not bad.”

“I’ve never had it before, and I can’t tell you what’s in it,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who admitted he liked the flavor. “What does Baba Ghanouj mean?”

Looking for the answer at grammarphobia.com, I learned there is an Arabic phrase baba gannuj, in which baba can mean father or daddy (or an endearment), and gannuj can mean coquettish or pampered.

Legend has it the dish was invented by someone in a royal harem, and the “pampered daddy may have been a sultan.”

Baba Ghanouj

1 medium eggplant

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, squished

salt to taste

olive oil (optional)

Prick the eggplant all over with a fork (this is necessary to avoid it esploding) and bake at 450 degrees for about one hour, until blackened and soft. Cut a slit down the length of the eggplant, scoop the mushy insides into a bowl and mash with a fork. Add all the rest of the ingredients, mixing well with a fork. This can be done in a food processor if you prefer, but be careful not to overprocess the mixture. It should have a little texture.

Spoon the baba ghanouj into a bowl and serve with pita bread or vegetable dippers.

Makes about 2 cups. .