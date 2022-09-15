🔊 Listen to this

As part of its benefit weekend, Act Out Theatre Group will present the Agatha Christie classic, And Then There Were None on Sept. 16 and 18. Other activities for the weekend include an online auction, all-ages drag show, and a musical theatre and acting class showcase.

“The past few weeks have been incredibly busy,” said Dan Pittman, the theatre’s owner and artistic director. “We’ve got so many things planned for this weekend. And Then There Were None is such a fantastic play, and the actors are eager to perform in front of an audience.

“Our annual online auction is bigger than it ever has been, too.”

Although Act Out Theatre is known for primarily being a children’s workshop-based theatre, it offers multiple adult-cast plays per year, including And Then There Were None. The play takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and has two performances – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – on Sept. 18.

On Saturday, the theatre has two different offerings. At 1 p.m., there will be a showcase featuring the theatre’s acting and musical theatre students, and at 7:30 p.m., there will be an all-ages drag show, featuring some of the area’s best drag performers and hosted by Justice. The theatre offers classes through its arts and education center.

“Our musical theatre and acting students have been doing some great work over the past five weeks,” said Kalen Churcher, instructor for the courses. “For musical theatre, we worked with the students to overcome something they felt was a vocal weakness. On Saturday, they’ll perform a song that helped them overcome that weakness.

“The acting students worked on character development and emotion,” Churcher continued. “They’ll be performing monologues as well as scenes.”

Additional information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.

For those unable to make it to the theatre, the Act Out Theatre Group Booster Club is holding an online auction for Benefit Weekend. More than 60 items are available for individuals to place online bids. The auction goes live on Friday and features a variety of items, including a $150 Sheetz giftcard, an overnight stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, a laptop, Reaper’s Revenge tickets, Sight & Sound show tickets and autographed sports photos. The online auction can be accessed from the Act Out website or Facebook pages. Bidding ends Sunday evening.

“There are so many local businesses that were so very generous to us,” said Churcher, of Plymouth. “We are very fortunate to offer gift certificates and items from numerous local restaurants and wineries. Plus, we also have tickets to various activities and entertainment opportunities throughout the area.

“Our donors are all listed on our website. We just can’t say thank you enough.”

Justin Topa is the theatre’s booster club secretary. He and president Kate Weston helped the booster club obtain its non-profit status earlier this year. Proceeds from the auction, and Benefit Weekend overall, go toward keeping the overall cost of tickets and workshop tuition as low as possible. Funds also go toward tuition scholarships.

“Act Out Theatre Group is a second home for some of the most creative and unique children throughout the region,“ said Topa, who also performs in this weekend’s And Then There Were None production. “Regardless of ability or socioeconomic status, everyone should be able to enjoy the performing arts.”

This summer, to celebrate Pittman’s five-year anniversary of owning Act Out, the theatre offered a free summer musical workshop. It is something Pittman hopes to continue every summer.

