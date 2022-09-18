🔊 Listen to this

“What are your thoughts about the clips going viral showing the newest King needing someone to clear his desk so he could sign some ridiculously sized documents? His facial expressions and gestures were a distasteful sight.”

G: After my surprise at seeing what at first looked like an inelegant way to solve a problem, the thing that came to mind is wondering if this were a fake video intended to undermine his reign.

As is often the case when I receive a forwarded email or video that indicates some type of outlandish statement, claim or factoid, I do what they teach on “Sesame Street” when the kiddlings don’t know something: I look it up.

Sometimes I resort to the major news outlets first, sometimes I resort to Snopes.com.

When I looked up the video, sure ’nuf, it’s real. Unfortunately, all too real.

The next thought was perhaps the organizers had overlooked that the way too-small desk would be a problem for King Charles. But perhaps they were too busy focusing on the bigger stuff — like that of arranging a pageant funeral of grotesque proportions and extravagance — to attend to that rather small detail which ended up presenting the King in quite unfavorable stead with his subjects.

This affords the opportunity to consider how we regard any of those who are in our lives that help to make our day-to-day reality function more smoothly. And I am not talking about personal aides or butlers.

I am talking about the electrician, the plumbers, the auto mechanics, the lawn service workers, the flight attendants, the nurses/docs/orderlies/caregivers, the garbage truck driver, the school teacher, the grocery clerk, housekeepers, the dry cleaner, the plow driver, the street cop, the emergency rescue teams, the beauticians and barbers, the carpet cleaners, the car service drivers, the newspaper-magazine-mail-package delivery folks, the customer service worker bees, etc. You get the idea.

I am also talking about our closest loved ones — family, neighbors or friends — who are there for us for every catastrophe or errand that require us, sometimes at the most inconvenient moments, to have to lean on them.

I am not talking about needing someone to move an ink well to make room for outrageously comically-sized state documents that need a performance signature.

I learned of a caregiver who has been used to receiving $20 an hour for her attentive duty to elderly people, some close to death, others needing home care as they age out of being able to tend to themselves.

Her latest employment opportunity only offered $15 an hour. She decided to take the job on the condition that she be reevaluated in a couple of weeks to see if it was a good fit for everyone, and if so, she had expected the pay would go to $20 an hour.

It’s been about two years and she is still earning only $15 an hour.

Why?

Because she is unwilling to quit the job if she doesn’t get more money. She is resentful of her employer, yet because she loves the person she is caring for and wants the best for them, and because she is a pure heart of compassion, she endures.

And so it may also be with that aide to the monarchy, who was being hand-fanned by King Charles in the most deprecating, slight-of-hand gesture, to set right the space on his wee tiny desk so he could put his signature on some gigantic sized paper.

Perhaps that monarchy aide is also feeling mistreated, underpaid, disrespected.

But perhaps not.

Or not enough to quit over this or any other incident that fails to regard their service as worthy of more dignity.

And so it is with many of the people we choose to employ, that we not only owe a fair wage to them that can be honestly regarded as a “living” wage, but also owe them the decency of respect and gratitude for the work they perform on our behalf.

My hope is as these video clips circumnavigate the “realms” of the commonwealth, as the Brits are wont to say, that new emphasis is placed upon our common humanity and the need for kindness and an equanimity of consideration as we all go about our duties.

Who knows how long that particular monarchy will endure.

What is more certain is the younglins who have been taught better are not going to put up with this or any kind of hierarchical abuse for too much longer.

Follow up to last week’s column about preventative medicine and cancer screenings.

This from a most thankful reader of TELL GISELLE: “My father had colon cancer at age 57, so I appreciated your mention of the need for periodic colonoscopy. Lives could be saved if more people did this.”

It is so true.

But persuading people, especially those close to us, to get screenings is sometimes a real challenge. People like to believe they don’t need them or that they are the exception to the rule.

Not.

Go schedule those screenings and help yourself to a greater quality of life.

You’ll also help keep the cost of your health care, and others’ insurance, down. Getting a cancer diagnosis is not only traumatic, the treatments are not cheap and can bankrupt families.

And, as to my dear friend waiting on the uterine tumor biopsy. Sadly, it is cancer. Even though the surgeon thinks they “got it all” she will begin preventative chemotherapy and radiation treatments as this type of cancer “likes to come back elsewhere” she was told.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437.