Life is lovely in Laflin.

Since moving here in 2019, I’ve had many affable experiences, such as attending the annual Harvest Tea at St. Maria Goretti Church to making small talk with neighbors on my occasional morning jaunt through the borough.

Mostly everyone I’ve encountered has been friendly, congenial and nice to meet.

One of many reasons I moved to town was after chatting with former Mayor Dorothy Yazurlo one afternoon. At the time, I wasn’t in the market for a new home, but Dorothy, who served as mayor from 2007-2018, told me about its small-town appeal, reminded of its close proximity to both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton and reminisced about her many positive memories throughout her years there.

When the time came, I no doubt considered Laflin.

And I’m so glad I did.

While the church bazaar has often been the highlight of the year (it is pretty amazing), a new event in town has also become popular.

Last weekend the 2nd Annual Oakwood Community Block Party took place, which consisted of closing Oakwood Drive for several hours, bouncy houses, food trucks, cornhole and lots of socialization.

As a relative newcomer, it was enjoyable to get out and meet neighbors, some of whom I had never met due to the pandemic.

Food from trucks such as Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Fired Up Artisan Oven and J.R.’s Ice Cream Truck were on hand and entertainment was by The Impastas.

We enjoyed the wood-fire pizza and jerk chicken as we meandered down the street, talking with many.

During the party, I thought about how happy Dorothy would have been to see such a neighborly event taking place.

Sadly, Dorothy passed away Sept. 9 after a few medical issues.

As her daughter, Sharon, said: Her mind wasn’t ready to retire to Heaven, but her body was.

She’s now at peace with her beloved husband, Michael, and her siblings, all of whom were a huge part of her life. As the last surviving sibling, she was certainly the matriarch of her generation.

Her granddaughter, Bridget Thole, captured her spirit beautifully in the eulogy when she shared stories from her childhood alongside her beloved grandmother. Dorothy had retired after working for the Social Security Administration to care for Bridget and her brother, Connor, when they were young. Bridget talked about Dorothy’s love of community and family, her zest for card nights and her words of encouragement, which included Dorothy reminding Bridget to do good deeds for others, but not to boast about the charitable work.

Her service, also last week, was a beautiful tribute to a dynamic woman, especially with tremendous words by Fr. Alex Roche, singing by Rev. James Paisley and music by organist and choral director Joelle DeLuca.

Thank you, Dorothy, for your service, and for playing a big part of me living in Laflin.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town.