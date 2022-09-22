🔊 Listen to this

Inflation getting you down on your weekly visits to the grocery store?

I’ve got a different problem. I long for the old-time supermarket with Quaker Puffed Wheat on the shelf.

OK, that cereal was lacking in vitamins and fiber. I concede that. But, in its heyday it did have box tops you could use to get neat stuff like the very map of the Yukon that Sgt. Preston of the Mounties used to track down claim jumpers and bank robbers.

Come to think of it, there are lots of once-popular grocery items you won’t find these days as you’re filling your cart while simultaneously grousing over price hikes. Some of them are even local brands.

Red Circle coffee: It’s been a long time since the aroma of this brand of java wafted through an American home in the morning. Once a member of the A&P chain’s lineup of coffees, it vanished a couple of decades ago. As with its still-available companion Eight O’Clock, you could grind the beans right in the store.

Blue Ribbon cakes: Made right here in a Kingston plant, they didn’t need chemistry to keep them fresh and tasty. My favorite was the pack of two devil’s food cupcakes with vanilla coconut icing. But I’m feeling so deprived that any Blue Ribbon product would do. The company closed after the 1972 flood.

Roman Meal bread: For reasons I can’t fathom, this grainy and super-healthful product with the legionnaire on the wrapper is said to remain available only in Asia. Whoever made that decision ought to be thrown to the lions in the Colosseum — after a forced march through Gaul.

Ipana toothpaste: Hey, remember Bucky Beaver and his “brush-a, brush-a, brush-a” refrain? I understand a product by this name is still available in some countries, but minus Bucky.

Snow Crop frozen orange juice: Part of a pioneer line of frozen products in mid-20th century, this one-time giant in its field couldn’t slake corporate America’s thirst for mergers and acquisitions. These days, you’ll have to fill your breakfast pitcher with one of its old competitors.

Coconut Grove candy bar: Not exactly health food, it was still a tasty treat consisting of sweet coconut wrapped in dark chocolate. Kids clamored for it on their shopping trips with mom. The still-extant Mounds bar is a worthy replacement.

Spaulding Krullers: Packed by the dozen in the familiar orange box, this regional delight was a great example of the baked rather than fried doughnuts of yore. Powdered, cinnamon or crusty plain, they were coffee’s best buddy.

Sealtest ice cream: Once a major national brand, this dessert was discontinued in the 1990s after corporate restructuring. Fortunately, other brands have stepped up to the plate (or dish). The name is still on a few other dairy products.

Purvin chocolate milk: Made right here in Wyoming Valley, the glass bottles were welcomed in schools all over the area at the daily milk break. Nearly every grocery sold it in quarts too. I couldn’t get enough of it.

Duz laundry soap: Once a major sponsor of daytime radio shows (called “soap operas”), this product was discontinued by Procter & Gamble many years ago. But I wouldn’t be surprised if some older folks still have the glassware that used to come packaged right in the box with it.

Shop like it’s 1950? That’d be fun, but short of time travel, it’s not going to happen. We must be rational and accept that.

But, just in case, sign me up anyway. Those Blue Ribbon cakes were fantastic.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]