Music highlights centennial reception

Rabbi Larry Kaplan, left, and Congregation President Dan Messinger, right, accept congratulations from Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on the occasion of Temple Israel’s 100th anniversary.

Members of the Centennial Campaign Committee and Temple Israel leaders include, from left: Cantor Ahron Abraham, Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Co-Chair & Assistant Principal Midrasha Religious School Gerri Kaplan, Chair Joel Zitofsky, Campaign Chair Steven Davidowitz, Jane Messinger, Norm Lewis, Pianist Isaac Harlan, Congregation President Dan Messinger.

Performers at the evening reception pose for a photo with local clery duriing Temple Israel’s 100th anniverary celebration last weekend. From left are Cantor Ahron Abraham from Temple Israel, pianist Isaac Harlan, Rabbi Eric Mollo from Temple B’nai B’rith, Rabbi Larry Kaplan from Temple Israel, singer Norm Lewis and Rabbi David Kaplan, from Congregation Ohav Zedek.

“Sunrise, Sunset. Sunrise, Sunset. Swiftly flow the days. Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, blossoming even as we gaze. Sunrise, Sunset. Sunrise, Sunset. Swiftly fly the years. One season following another, laden with happiness and tears.”

The words from that Broadway show tune are beautiful and bittersweet and everyone but the youngest children can probably identify.

The sentiments were certainly appropriate on the evening of Sept. 17, when they became a memorable part of the evening reception held in honor of Temple Israel’s 100th anniversary.

Guest artist Norm Lewis, who recently performed in PBS’ 2022 National Memorial Day Concert, and with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, invited Temple Israel’s Cantor Ahron Abraham to join him in singing that duet from “Fiddler on the Roof” — and some 160 guests were delighted.

“It was his idea, it wasn’t even anything we mentioned, and it was very generous of him,” Congregation President Daniel Messinger said of Lewis, after the event. “Cantor was thrilled.”

The evening celebration began at Temple Israel in downtown Wilkes-Barre with a Havdalah candle-lighting service and included a video presentation of the congregation’s 100-year history.

Local dignitaries Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and State Rep. Aaron Kaufer presented proclamations in person, while U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and State Rep. Lisa Baker sent proclamations in honor of the anniversary.

Then Lewis, accompanied by pianist Isaac Harlan on a baby grand piano, began his performance of popular Broadway numbers, ranging from “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables” to “People” from “Funny Girl” and “Plenty o’ Nothing” from “Porgy & Bess.”

“The evening was spectacular,” Daniel Messinger said. “To have a performer of that calibre in such an intimate setting. It’s an event that won’t soon be forgotten.”

“He was charming, gracious, endearing and absolutely mesmerizing,” said Messinger’s wife Jane, who was one of the many event committee volunteers.

The day’s celebration actually began hours earlier, during a morning Shabbat service filled with prayers, songs and memories shared by several of the Congregation’s past presidents.

It lasted a bit longer than a typical Shabbat service, Daniel Messinger noted, “but nobody seemed to mind the length. It combined spirituality and so much music, and the social aspect. It’s really been a couple years (because of the pandemic) but we’re slowly starting to gather back as a community in our synagogue.”

“The words spoken by a number of our presidents were so heartfelt,” he said.

The Temple Israel Congregation has had 41 presidents during its century of existance. From 1922 through 1970 they include Leonard Tintner, Julius Bravman, Aaron Weiss, Hyman Landau, M.D. Brandwene, Louis Shaffer Esq., Morris Weiss, Ben Cohen, Reuben H. Levy, Philip Bravman, Jacob D. Groh, Morris S. Perloff, Judge Jacob Shiffman and Nathan Hyman Esq.

From 1970 to 1990 they include Isador Landau, Harold Rosenn Esq., Lawrence Hollander, Allan M. Kluger Esq., Herbert L. Rittenberg, Burton S. Benovitz M.D., June L. Blum, Joseph J. Savitz, Esq., Robert A. Fortinsky, Leon W. Greenwald.

From 1990 to 2010 they include Ruth Shaffer Chariton, Stephen Alinkoff, Alan M. Hollander Esq., Richard M. Goldberg Esq., Richard R. Grossman, Ann D. Smith, David E. Schwager Esq., Jane B. Feinstein, Larry S. Keiser Esq., David Smith.

From 2010 to the present they include Frederick Levy, Rosemary Chromey, Ina Lubin, Robert M. Greenwald, Joseph Mitchneck, Jeffrey Yelen Esq. and Daniel S. Messinger.

Spiritual leaders over the decades have been Rabbi Dr. Louis M. Levitsky, Rabbi Dr. Israel J. Kazis, Rabbi Benjamin Kreitman, Rabbi Reuben Katz, Rabbi Abraham Winokur, Rabbi Dr. Carl L. Manello, Rabbi Dr. Abraham D. Barras, Rabbi Herbert Rosenblum, Rabbi James R. Michaels and, from 1998 to the present, Rabbi Larry G. Kaplan.