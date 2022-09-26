Flags to be perpetually displayed for Joseph Ploskonka, Stanley Misiura

Those who helped unveil the Chair of Honor included Debbie Litchko, daughter of the late Joseph Ploskonka, and Kathy Kutsop, daughter of the late Stanley Misiura. Standing in the center is Ralph Galati, main speaker at the event and a former POW himself.

The William Hopkins American Legion Post 570, Blakely, recently honored, two local POWs, the late Joseph L. Ploskonka of Peckville and Stanley P. Misiura of Olyphant, by unveiling the POW/MIA Chair of Honor at the American Legion Post 570.

Their flags will be perpetually displayed and share The Chair of Honor.

Joseph Ploskonka was a Prisoner of War during World War II at Stalag 13 in Germany and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and European Africa Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He was repatriated on Nov 11, 1946, in Indiantown Gap, Pa.

Stanley Misiura was a Prisoner of War during World War II in Stalag 7A Germany. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and European African Middle Eastern Campaign, and was repatriated on Nov. 28, 1945. in Fort Ort, Calif.

Main speaker at the unveiling, which was held Sept. 17, was Ralph Galati, who was a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War at the “Hanoi Hilton” for 14 months.

Ralph Galati unveiled the Chair of Honor, along with Debbie Litchko. daughter of Joseph Ploskonka, and Kathy Kutsop, daughter of Stanley Misiura.