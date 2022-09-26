🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank recently presented Allied Services with a generous $15,000 donation as part of Team Allied Services & You. FNCB Bank is a proud major sponsor of Team Allied Services & You, the annual charity campaign formerly known as Ryan’s Run. The bank’s donation and proceeds from fundraising events, appeals, and the efforts the team’s 73 marathon runners will benefit patients and residents at Allied Services.

FNCB Bank is a long-time supporter of Allied Services, contributing to various health and vocational programs run by the non-profit health system. This November, FNCB Bank team member Theresa Verdon will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon while raising funds for patients at Allied Services.

“We are excited to partner with Allied Services to help change the lives of children and adults in our area,” commented Jerry Champi, President & Chief Executive Officer, FNCB Bank. “We will be rooting for Theresa and encourage everyone to support her run with a donation to Allied.”

In recent years, proceeds from the charity campaign have enabled Allied Services to invest in cutting-edge rehab technology not available anywhere else locally. One example is the Exoskeleton from Parker Indego. The device assists individuals with spinal cord injuries, neurological conditions and other injuries to stand and walk as part of physical therapy treatments at Allied Services.

To learn more about the campaign, call 570.348.1407 or visit alliedservices.org/teamallied