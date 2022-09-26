🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area Jr/ Sr High School has announced members of its Homecoming Court, who will take part in a parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

The parade will follow photo Lee Park Ave to West St. Mary’s Road and then continue to the Memorial Elementary Stadium where the Homecoming Queen will be announced.

Following these events, the Hanover Area Football team will take on Holy Redeemer at 7 p.m.