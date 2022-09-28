Storybook dear to reporter’s heart

Participants in a Tuesday morning storytime at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort include, from left, first row: Olivia, Cecilia, Ellie, Chase, Judge Correale Stevens, his grandson Rocco; and Colton. Second row: Ms. Sarah holding Judge Stevens’ granddaughter Maddie; Matthew, Ella, Louis, Aerith, Legend and Rowan.

A little girl named Aerith reacts to the sketches in the children’s book ‘The Mallard Family’ as Judge Correale Stevens holds it up for better viewing.

Judge Correale Stevens’ granddaughter, Maddie, who is almost 1 year old, toddles over to her big brother, Rocco to give him a hug during story time at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort.

All smiles, little Ellie seems to be especially eager for storytime with Judge Correale Stevens.

On Tuesday morning Judge Correale Stevens wasn’t using his title as Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge.

Instead, he was simply Rocco’s Grandpop.

And, a dozen pre-school children started to quack like ducks during his storytime visit.

And, this reporter couldn’t stop smiling.

On Tuesday, as he does every now and then, Judge Stevens visited the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort to read stories to his grandson Rocco’s preschool class.

“How old are you guys? Twenty? Twenty-one?” he joked as he settled in on Tuesday morning.

Most of the children held up four fingers. That’s how old they are.

So they were a good age to hear a story about a little mallard named Mack.

“A mallard is a duck, OK?” Judge Stevens told the children.

Then he pointed to one detailed picture after another — from ducklings emerging from eggs, to flowers and berries in their habitat, to the grasshopper and frog they might eat — all lovingly hand sketched by a local author.

“Did anybody here ever eat a frog?” he asked the children. Naturally, the answer was no.

As the story progressed, the mother duck taught her children to swim and the father duck taught them to fly.

Those parts of the story prompted a little girl named Ella to churn her arms, showing she knows how to swim. And a little girl named Aerith held her arms out to her sides and flapped, as if she was flying in her imagination.

My dad, William R. Biebel, would have loved to see that. He was the author, and the artist, of this little story, and our family published it in 2017, the year before he died.

I mentioned my dad’s children’s book to Judge Stevens a few weeks ago, when I was interviewing him about “Willowist,” a thriller he penned for grown-up readers, about senior adults fighting Nazis and other bad guys.

Judge Stevens told me how he recently self-published “Willowist” and I told him how my family self-published my dad’s book, “The Mallard Family,” five years ago, sold out our 250 copies and donated the proceeds to our church and to the Lands at Hillside Farms.

All in all, I told the Judge, it was a satisfying project.

Next thing I knew, Judge Stevens had found a secondhand copy online and ordered it from a previous owner so he could read it to his grandchildren.

That really touched me; then I felt even happier when Judge Stevens read it to a whole class full of children — Olivia, Cecilia, Ellie, Chase, Rocco, Colton, Matthew, Ella, Louis, Aerith, Legend, Rowan, all from the 4-year-old class, plus Rocco’s little sister, Maddie, almost 1, who joined the big kids for storytime.

My dad would also want any children who hear the story, or who read it for themselves, to learn the lesson that Mack learns. When your parents say it’s time to do something — in Mack’s case it was time to fly south for the winter — it’s best to do what they say.