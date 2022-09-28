Performance is part of Scranton Fringe Festival

It was a Tuesday night rehearsal, and Romeo was in the dumps — because a young woman named Rosalind refused to be his girlfriend.

His friend Mercutio, played by Natalie Nat, was dancing around him, galloping even, twirling and striking a pose like Cupid with a bow, all to persuade Romeo to come to a party, meet some other young ladies, and find someone who would make him forget Rosalind.

Can you guess whom he might meet at the party?

That’s right! Juliet, daughter of his father’s sworn enemy!

But before the rehearsal progressed to all the challenges Romeo and Juliet would face with feuding kinfolk, an arranged marriage to someone else, etc., Gaslight Theatre director Brandi George concentrated on this early scene, making Nat’s Mercutio more and more energetic while Mike Wawrzynek’s Romeo remained reluctant.

“You’ve got to lay it on,” she said, spelling out Romeo’s feet-of-lead attitude: “I don’t want to do this. Why are you dragging me here?”

Many audience members already know that Romeo will accompany his friend to that party, and his life will never be the same.

If you want to see Gaslight Theatre’s spin on the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers, it will be part of the Scranton Fringe Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

George said she trimmed the script down to 100 minutes and feels it’s extremely accessible and easy to understand.

Her cast has enjoyed delving into the story — “Some people would say it’s just two kids having a crush, but there’s a lot more to it than that,” said Zander Feist of Hanover Township, who plays Romeo’s friend Balthazar.

And they’re having fun with their characters.

“Mercutio is very free spirited to say the least,” Nat said. “Young people go through big emotions, and Mercutio’s way of dealing with big problems is to not deal with them, to joke about them.”

On a more serious note Wawrzynek, who portrays Romeo, and Eyanna Gruver, who portrays Juliet, are engaged in real life and planning a wedding for next spring.

“I get to fall in love with her all over again every night,” Wawrzynek said.