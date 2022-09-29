TL taste testers celebrate Tom Mooney’s birthday

🔊 Listen to this

The man of the hour, Times Leader history columnist Tom Mooney, celebrated his 80th birthday this week.

Our test cook placed a chocolate truffle alongside each slice of the devil’s food cake, for the newsroom taste testers.

Times Leader test cook Mary Therese Biebel presents history columnist Tom Mooney with a cake in honor of his 80th birthday.

“It takes me back to 1950,” Times Leader history columnist Tom Mooney said as he tasted a slice of the devil’s food cake I’d baked in honor of his 80th birthday.

That was music to this test cook’s ears.

Tom had mentioned in a column, earlier this year, that his favorite cupcakes of all time were the devil’s food with vanilla coconut frosting that the Kingston Cake Company used to bake under its Blue Ribbon brand. Ever since I read that, I knew what I wanted to make in honor of his big day.

This was the first time I’d ever made “devil’s food” cake, which seems to differ from ordinary chocolate because it contains coffee. Or else it’s just “devilishly good.”

I followed a recipe from sugarspunrun.com, and even though that web site recommended chocolate frosting, I whipped up a mix of confectioners sugar, milk, coconut extract (you can find that near the vanilla extract in the spice aisle) and sweetened flaked coconut to try to match Tom’s memory of the Kingston Cake Co. creation.

Our guest of honor made a special visit to the newsroom on Wednesday; I lit candles and the gang sang “Happy Birthday.”

And, of course, Tom shared his cake.

“It was so good,” reporter Ryan Evans said. “You could lock me in a room with that cake and it would only have 30 seconds left to live.”

“If you were going to make a Mounds bar into a cake, that would be it,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “It’s delicious.”

“I thought it was great,” page designer Toni Pennello said. “And I second that, about the Mounds bar.”

“It wasn’t too sweet,” page designer Mitch Hall said. “It was just right.”

“Delicious,” said new obituary clerk Kate Monahan.

“I really liked the frosting,” news editor Roger DuPuis added.

“It was very good,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “And it tasted even better because we were celebrating Tom Mooney, who has been a staple of journalism in Wyoming Valley.”

Well said, Bill.

And, now, gentle readers, if you’re feeling a bit devilish, here is recipe from sugarspunrun.com/.

DEVIL’S FOOD CAKE

1 cup unsalted butter

½ cup whole milk

1 cup water

¾ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 teaspoon instant coffee, optional

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar firmly packed

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup sour cream

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 batch chocolate frosting

Preheat oven to 350F and line the bottom of two 8” baking pans with cut-out parchment paper lines and spray the sides with baking spray (or thoroughly grease and flour the pans). Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine butter, milk, water, cocoa powder, and instant coffee.

Place on stovetop over medium-low heat and stir frequently until butter is melted. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes while you prepare the dry ingredients.

In a separate large bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Whisk the chocolate mixture briefly once more to combine then pour into flour mixture. Stir until smooth.

Add sour cream and stir until combined.

Add eggs and vanilla and stir well until batter is smooth.

Evenly divide batter into prepared baking pans and bake on 350F for 30-35 minutes or a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with fudgy crumbs (preferred, as sometimes a clean toothpick can indicate the cake is overdone).

Allow to cool in the baking pans for 15 minutes, then run a knife along the edge to loosen it and carefully invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

Cool completely before frosting.