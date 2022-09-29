🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County officials recently recognized 13 county employees for 40 or more years of service. The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse. Each honoree was presented with a proclamation thanking them for their longtime service to Luzerne County. Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough all expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication and commitment to their work. Shown, first row, from left: Kristyn C. Tokash, 46 years; Vincent Alessandri, 46 years; Christina Kleckner, 40 years: Ann Marie Coughlin, 40 years: John Leighton, 43 years. Second row, from left: Catherine A. Hilsher, 41 years; Nancy E. Gaughan, 46 years; Ann Marie Brasky, 40 years; Joseph P. Cotter, 41 years. Third row; Michael J. Dessoye, 43 years: Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Absent from photo: Joseph J. Yeager, 42 years; Linda Sorber, 41 years; Michael Beckley, 41 years.