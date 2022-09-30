Free concert begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 2

Jay Steveskey is a much loved performer at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, returning each year with new music and new themes.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., Jay will be back on the Dietrich stage with Spanish Guitar & the New World. Steveskey has played at the Dietrich for over 13 years. This time his program will explore the rich heritage of Spain and South America as well as popular favorite guitar arrangements. Free tickets will be available at the door or seats may be reserved by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

This concert is sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, because she loved coming to Jay’s concerts for many years. She appreciated his artistry and she expressed that it was wonderful to leave the busy world outside the door and just sit back and enjoy new and familiar music.

According to Jay Steveskey, “Audience members will experience music by Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega and their contemporaries as well as pop hits by The Beatles and more!”

Jay Steveskey is active as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has had extensive private studies with Argentine guitarist Pablo Cohen, Professor of Classical Guitar, Ithaca College and was selected to perform for a Master Class conducted by Sharon Isbin, Head of the Classical Guitar Department, Juilliard.

The concert will be followed a light reception.