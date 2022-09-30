Series is based on bestseller by Anthony Horowitz

WVIA invites you toa free sneak preview of “Magpie Murders” and other WVIA coming attractions on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, to get a head start solving this mystery within a mystery.

A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstance, with his last book seemingly unfinished. What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Based on Anthony Horowitz’s ingenious bestselling novel, “Magpie Murders” is now a six-part series for PBS Masterpiece starting on Oct. 16.

This series stars Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) who plays Susan Ryeland, an accomplished editor, when she receives the long-awaited mystery manuscript featuring her prima donna author’s famous detective, Atticus Pünd. When Susan attempts to find the missing final chapters, she’s plunged into a shocking mystery of her own, where stakes are high, suspects abound, and nothing is as it seems.

In addition to penning numerous books, Anthony Horowitz created Foyle’s War and was a writer and producer of the first seven episodes of “Midsomer Murders.”

Free tickets for this preview event are available at wvia.org, at the Dietrich Theater’s ticket booth or by calling the theater at 570-836-1022 x2.