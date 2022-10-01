Singers welcome new members, prepare for concerts

“I love making harmony with the people here,” 17-year-old John McLaughlin of Kingston said.

“This just makes me happy,” said 16-year-old Reagan Czyzycki of Swoyersville. “It’s a chance to get away from a busy world.”

McLaughlin and Czyzycki were looking forward to their weekly rehearsal with the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus, which meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Irene Raeder Community Center on the Wesley Village campus in Jenkins Township.

As two of the youngest chorus members, they sing with folks old enough to be their uncles, aunts and grandparents, some of whom have been practicing four-part harmony for decades.

And the group, which celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year, seems like a big, happy, multi-generational family — a healthy one, too.

“It’s is the healthiest thing people can do for longevity, and for your heart, singing together,” said long-time member Glenn Ryman of Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s a night we look forward to all week,” said long-time member Tom Roberts of Kingston.

The chorus has given small-scale performances recently at a local school and at a nursing facility, and now the singers are eagerly preparing for their first public appearances since the pandemic — a holiday concert set for 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 3 Hudson Road, Plains and, later the same day, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Dorranceton United Methodist Church, 49 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

The song list for the concert is still being put together, some long-time members said. But it’s likely to include “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Mary Had A Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus has a long history of local performances, beginning with its first show at Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre 1952.

In recent years some of their quartets have appeared on local television, and they may even have showed up at your front door or your office, delivering singing valentines as a February fund-raiser.

The group celebrated its 70th anniversary in June with a party attended by 54 people, including Barbershoppers from nearby choruses as well as representatives from Nashville, Tenn., the home of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

The Barbershop Harmony Society which, according to its web site, has 22,000 members, voted to change its by-laws in 2018 to admit women.

“It was part of the Everyone in Harmony Together concept,” said Marian Holehan, who was one of the first women to join the local chorus.

According to the Everyone in Harmony Together concept, “Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in the barbershop family … Everyone means everyone, men and women, young and old, of every background, every race, every sexual orientation, every political opinion or spiritual belief.”

A few years before women joined the local chorus, the Wyoming Valley group already had begun to diversity by welcoming younger men to join the seasoned veterans.

“I saw a video of the Dapper Dans,”said musical director Justin Davis, naming a barbershop group that performs for Disney. Noting that was his introduction to four-part a capella harmony, he recalled “I brought it up to my band teacher (at Wyoming Valley West) and he told me about this group.”

Davis started singing with the local harmony chorus while he was in high school and continued while studying music education at Marywood University, recruiting fellow singers to join him and lowering the average age of the harmony chorus along the way.

While he was still a student, Davis began to share the conducting duties of the Barbershop Harmony Chorus with long-time director Phil Brown. Brown has since retired and Davis, who also directs the choirs at Wyoming Valley West Senior High School, is still recruiting people of all ages to join the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus.

Don’t be intimidated, long-time member Tom Roberts said, adding a recruitment pitch of his own.

“If you enjoy singing in the shower, or singing alone in your car, but think you’re not good, we can work with you,” he said.

For more information contact [email protected] or 570-285-4810 or see the group’s Facebook page.