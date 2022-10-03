Admission will be free to ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Coraline’

Coraline is a young girl who explores a mysterious passageway and ends up in an alternate reality where an Other Mother wants to keep her forever.

In time for the spooky fall holiday, join the Dietrich Theater for two Halloween film favorites. Free admission for both movies with free small popcorn and small soda will be provided for all who attend.

First, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., the 1988 classic American fantasy-comedy “Beetlejuice” will be shown, and then on, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., the 2009 American animated dark fantasy “Coraline,” the third highest grossing stop-motion film of all time, will play. Both films are sponsored by Toni Hockman, long-time supporter of the Dietrich Theater, and are sure to bring chills and thrills, and smiles and laughter.

Beetlejuice, a malicious spirit for hire, is called upon by Adam and Barbara. They’re a perfectly normal couple, who just happen to be dead. They’ve spent years decorating their home and making it just what they want until a family moves in and ruins it all. Scaring them off doesn’t work, so they’re left to take a desperate action: call Beetlejuice. Say his name once … say it twice … he dares you to say it three times. “It’s showtime!” Beetlejuice will show two times on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bored and neglected when she and her parents move, Coraline explores the old house and finds a mysterious door with a bricked-up passage. Crossing through the passage one night, she finds a marvelous world where everyone has buttons for eyes, caring parents and all of her dreams come true. The Other Mother invites Coraline to stay in her world forever. However, Coraline refuses and finds that the alternate reality where she is trapped is only a trick to lure her so that the Other Mother can keep her forever. Be careful what you wish for. Coraline will show at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29th.

Bring the whole family, friends, or a neighbor who needs to see a great movie! The movies are free and the Dietrich staff says its popcorn is the best for miles. Just don’t say Beetlejuice three times! Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022×3 or at the ticket booth while they last.