Students will be onstage as well as in audience

In November and December, the Alvina Krause Theatre in downtown Bloomsburg will be filled with the sounds of school students in the audience and on stage when Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, ‘A Christmas Carol.’

Eleven special school matinees for ‘A Christmas Carol’ are scheduled for Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, and 21. All school matinees begin at 10 a.m., and the cost is $9.50 for all audience members.

Matinees fill quickly, so school representatives are encouraged to call soon for the best seating availability. This new adaptation by Resident Acting Company member Aaron White features live music and puppetry. The production is suitable for all grade levels.

Schools are encouraged to bring their students to these special matinees and celebrate BTE’s 45th season and the 19th production of Charles Dickens’s timeless tale of redemption and renewal. From the first ghostly rattle of Jacob Marley’s chains, the fun and frivolity of the Fezziwig’s party, to the ominous predictions of the Ghost of Christmas Future, students in all grade levels from kindergarten through high school will travel through time along with Ebenezer Scrooge as he is confronted by the boy he was, the man he has become, and the fate that awaits him if he fails to change.

This adaptation features Resident Acting Company members Aaron White as director and Andrew Hubatsek as Ebenezer Scrooge.

To make a reservation for one of these special matinees or for more information about all of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s programs for students, contact Paula Henry, BTE’s School Programs Director, at 570-458-4075, email at [email protected], or visit www.bte.org.

Founded in 1978 as an artist-driven, community-based resident ensemble, BTE creates innovative work with local and national impact. Today, BTE produces a lively mix of classic and contemporary plays and original theatre education programs for all ages. For more information about our shows and programs, please see www.bte.org.