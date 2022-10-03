Program will be Oct. 17 via ZOOM

The Greater Wyoming Valley Audobon Society welcomes interested people to attend a ZOOM presentation about monarch butterflies at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Visit ZOOM info at gwvas.org, click on Events then Event Details.

“Monarch Butterflies: Mexico to my Garden” will be hosted by Mike and Laura Jackson of Bedford County who visited Mexico in January 2019

In January 2019, Mike and Laura Jackson visited Mexico to experience one of the greatest wonders on Earth: overwintering Monarchs. After exploring two Monarch sanctuaries in the mountains of Mexico, Laura and Mike Jackson were even more committed to helping Monarchs on their Bedford County property. In 2020, they expanded their native wildflower meadows to almost 3 acres, which included 3 species of milkweed and increased their efforts to remove non-native plants from their property. They also enrolled in projects to support native plants, pollinators, and birds. Attend this program to learn more about:

• Mysteries of Monarch migration

• Opportunities to visit overwintering Monarchs in Mexico

• How Monarchs overwinter

• How you can help Monarchs in Mexico through smart shopping at home

• How to plant native wildflower meadows to benefit Monarchs and other pollinators

• Examples of pollinator programs and citizen science projects to help Monarchs