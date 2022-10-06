Team contributes to headstone project

🔊 Listen to this

At the beginning of September RACE Team (Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education) director Constance E. Wynn met with Kathleen Smith who is the Regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Smith wanted to honor Henry Brown, a gentleman of African American descent who risked his life to help other people reach freedom via the Underground Railroad. (He is not to be confused with Henry “Box Boy” Brown, who proved that you could ship yourself in a wooden box to freedom while riding the rails.)

Smith wanted to start a fund raising campaign to assist with the finances of properly giving this man who risked his life many times; as well as working with Mr. William Camp Gildersleeve; a proper headstone for all that he had done.

The RACE Team met with her and gave her finances in the hope that this would get her to her goal. Smith joined the DAR organization in 2002, and became the Organizing Regent in November 2009.

“She has accumulated 20 years with this organization and we wish to applaud her for her effort and her drive,” a release from The RACE Team stated.

Constance Wynn who is a civil rights leader as well as a local African American historian, also presented Smith with a book written by her uncle, Mr. Emerson I. Moss entitled, “African Americans in the Wyoming Valley from 1776 to 1990.” The book speaks of Brown and several other African Americans who had fought in the Civil War and are buried in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

The Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 9 at Rodano’s on Public Square to pay for a grave marker to place over Brown’s final resting place in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery. In addition to the food and beverages, there will be a selection of raffle items from local businesses.

***

ABOUT THE EVENT

What: Shawnee Fort Chapter, NSDAR Fundraiser for Henry Brown Marker

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Rodano’s, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Menu: Pizza, stromboli, soda and draft beer

Contact: Kathleen Smith, Shawnee Fort Chapter, 570-704-9809