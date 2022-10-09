Meyers class of ‘72 reunites, honors special alumni

Class president David Ellis talks about why Jeff Pace, at left, deserves the ‘Heart and Soul’ award.

Jeff Pace, at right, wearing his letter sweater, tears up as he accepts his ‘Heart and Soul’ Award from Dave Ellis, president of the Meyers High School class of 1972.

Barbara Kershner of Hanover Township, Jeff Pace of Dallas and David Ellis of Rochester, N.Y., pose for a photo at the recent Meyers High School class of 1972 reunion.

Ten years ago, when Meyers High School class of 1972 was having its 40th-anniversary reunion, organizer Jeff Pace asked if anyone had lost their senior yearbook.

“About 16 people raised their hands,” Pace said, noting he knew many yearbooks had been destroyed in 1972, when the Susquehanna River overflowed its banks one week after graduation.

To the surprise and delight of his classmates, Pace handed out pristine new copies of the 1972 Colophon. He still had his own original copy and he’d found a printer who was able to replicate it.

“People were crying and signing each other’s books,” Pace recalled. “They were so happy. I sent some to California, too.”

A thoughtful gesture? Yes, and it’s just one of many reasons class president Dave Ellis, now of Rochester, N.Y., and others think Pace embodies the “Heart and Soul of Meyers class of 1972.”

In recognition of his years of organizing reunions, and of the way Pace has helped classmates in need over the years, Ellis interrupted the program at the 50th-anniversary reunion, held last weekend at Rodano’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and made a presentation.

Touched to the point of tears as 50 classmates and 20 guests watched, Pace accepted a heart-shaped crystal award that declared him to be the “Heart and Soul” of the class.

And Barbara Kershner, who diligently tracked down missing classmates and helped Pace organize the last few reunions, accepted a pair of ear-rings, designed by Ellis’ artistic daughter, Ashley, that honored her as the “Rose Between Thorns” of the class.

“Rose Between Thorns” was the saying that appeared under Kershner’s senior photo in the yearbook, Ellis said, and his daughter incorporated a rose, a bluebird and a heart into the design.

“I was surprised because I don’t do it (help organize reunions) to be acknowledged,” Kershner, of Hanover Township, said in a telephone interivew. “I do it just because I love our class.”

“I was overwhelmed. I was crying a little bit,” Pace said. “I’m still humbled by this. I don’t think I deserve any special recognition.”

Ah, but he does, said classmates like Bill Rinehimer, a retired physical therapist now living in Dingmans Ferry, and Jack Morrash, a retired CFO now living in Bucks County

Both of them knew of classmates who were seriously ill and who had received daily visits and rides to medical appointments from Pace.

“Jeff’s a pretty amazing guy,” Morrash said. “He puts an extremely high value on friendship.”

“With Jeff, he’s one of a kind,” Rinehimer said. “Every day Jeff would make sure (a sick friend) got to his appointments, and was taken care of in every regard.”

A helpful spirit seems to come naturally to Pace.

“When you have the opportunit to do something for someone, whether it’s a friend or a stranger,” Pace said, “it’s a gift to have that opportunity, to make their lives a little bit better.”

Several class members believe their class has been unusually close, starting in high school.

“I never remember people making fun of each other, unless it was good-hearted, and I don’t remember any fights. People were kind to each other and still are,” said Mary Lee Carter Peterson, a retired nurse who divides her time between Glenside, Pa., and Ithaca, N.Y.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but any one of us would be there for anyone in our class, or anyone else” Kershner said. “I don’t know if it was the generation, but everyone was respectful of each other, and genuine. There wasn’t any fakeness.”

The flood could have been a bonding experience, Pace said, noting he remembers “sand-bagging the river with some of my classmates” shortly after graduation.

Classmates said Pace’s helpful spirit also manifests itself in his career. He runs his own physical therapy business in Dallas.

Similarly, Ellis said, Kershner trained for and spent many years traveling to the homes of women who had mastectomies to fit them with prosthetics — a job where her sensitivity and compassion came into play.

“There’s a lot of love in our class,” Peterson said.

“What’s remarkable to me,” Morrash said, thinking about the last weekend’s reunion, “is how quickly you can renew a friendship with someone you haven’t seen, in some cases for 50 years.”

And sometimes, those memories from 50 years ago never fade.

“He was the guy in our huddle,” Ellis said of Pace, remembering long-ago football games. “When we needed to buckle up and focus, when we needed a good play, he was the one pounding on his knee pads, saying ‘C’mon guys, we can do this!’ He was a guard, not the captain, not the quarterback. But he was the guy who kept us going.”

