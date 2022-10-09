🔊 Listen to this

AND THE WINNER IS … ALL OF LUZERNE COUNTY AND LUZERNE COUNTY NONPROFITS!

Every year, local organizations gather at the Nonprofit Forum sponsored by The Luzerne Foundation. Each organization is given five minutes to present its background and mission, and how it is addressing the community’s needs.

Earlier this week The Luzerne Foundation held its ninth Nonprofit Forum, awarding $150,000 in grants to 24 Northeastern Pennsylvania based charitable organizations. The grants will support a range of needs in Luzerne County including support for families stricken by disease, after school programs and theater performance opportunities for children, historical preservation, food for the hungry and outdoor activities for individuals with disabilities among many other deserving causes!

It was an exciting day where the local non-profits offered presentations in a “Shark Tank” style to the Foundation’s Board for the chance of receiving a grant. The event is an annual one and the Luzerne Foundation hopes to grow its reach every year.

This year, the Luzerne Foundation was honored to partner with the Times Leader in the grant making. The Book of Dreams Fund was established by the Times Leader over a decade ago to support families and non-profits in need. Representatives from the Times Leader listened to the presentations and were able to give out $10,000 in grants to four separate non-profits at the forum.

While the grants were substantial and helpful to the non-profits, it cannot be overstated the substantial need of our charitable organizations in Luzerne County. There are an incredible amount of people working hard in these organizations to make our community stronger and healthier every day. The Times Leader’s collaboration and partnership is an example of what we could do together.

Financial support is only one avenue where you could get involved – every non-profit could use your help as a volunteer, board member or advocate. Please go the Luzerne Foundation’s website or our social media pages to see if any local non-profit’s mission speaks to you and your interests. Your time and talent would be welcome!

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.