The Friends of the North Pocono Public Library (NPPL) invite you to stop by their annual Book Sale in the library’s Community Room from October 20-22. The group is excited to add a third day this year.

The Book Sale Dates and Hours are: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

There will be thousands of books in categories such as: Children’s, Young Adult, History, Biography, Fiction, Romance, Non-Fiction, Paperback, Cookbooks, Health/Wellness, Mystery and How To. There’s truly something for every reader’s interest.

This sale is unique with no set pricing for all items. Shoppers can pay with a donation of their choice. Only cash and checks are accepted at checkout. The Friends of the Library continue to support and raise funds for the library all year long, with the book sale being their featured event.

For more information, contact the library at 570-842-4700, or email the Friends at [email protected] Visit www.lclshome.org/north to learn more about what the library offers the community.

The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 Church Street, in Moscow, PA (right off the Route 380 Moscow Exit).