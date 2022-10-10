MPB Players to present ‘Wizard of Oz’ on familiar stage

The MPB Community Players, in cooperation with the Hazleton Integration Project, will present the musical theatre extravaganza “The Wizard of Oz” at the Hazleton One Community Center on Oct. 14, 15 and 16. Based on the 1939 MGM movie, the show will include well-loved songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.” Reserved seats are available, and tickets will also be available at the door.

“We are very happy to be working once again with the Hazleton Integration Project for this production. Together, we are putting together a fun, family-friendly show, that everyone will enjoy,” said Co-director and MPB Artistic Director Matt Seamon. The production will take place on the stage at HIP’s Community Center, where the MPB Community Players got their start over 30 years ago.

The group’s roots date back to producing children’s theatre for Monsignor Molino Elementary School and subsequent Catholic schools housed in the former MPB School building. Years before, the very first group of Players produced a similar version of “The Wizard of Oz” on the same stage. “Coming back to this stage, where it all began, is like coming back home. And as we all know, ‘there’s no place like home,’” Seamon.

The cast for the production includes both children and adults, and will feature all of the well known characters from the story. Emily Babula, 17, takes on the role of Dorothy, the Kansas girl who travels in a twister to Munchkinland, then journeys along the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City. The Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences junior has been performing with the MPB Players for many years, and was featured as Flounder in the group’s version of “The Little Mermaid” and LeFou in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Playing Dorothy’s three traveling friends in Oz are Matt Seamon as the Scarecrow, Emily Betterly as the Tin Man, and John Zions as the Cowardly Lion. In addition to co-directing this production, Seamon also serves as Set Designer, Graphic Designer, and Assistant Vocal Director. His many appearances in front of the lights for the Players include Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”

In addition to her role as the Tinman, Emily Betterly is Choreographer and Dance Director for the show. Her MPB roles include Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast,” and Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.” She is a dance teacher for the Performing Arts Center, and has choreographed many shows for the MPB Players.

John Zions is also a veteran of the MPB Players, and will take on the role of the Cowardly Lion for the second time in his long theatrical career. Other MPB appearances include as Maurice in “Beauty and the Beast” and Mayor Shinn in “The Music Man.”

The show antagonist is the Wicked Witch of the West, and taking on that challenging role is Sabrina Krupko. The role is a far cry from her leading role as Ariel in the Players’ “Little Mermaid,” or Babette in “Beauty and the Beast.” Sabrina also serves as Costume Coordinator for the show, and is the Players’ Media/Marketing Director. Lauren Kutney is Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, as well as Dorothy’s

Aunt Em. She played Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast,” and Ethel Toffelmier in “The Music Man.” She also serves as Production Assistant, and is a part of the Players’ planning committee.

Sarah Polashenski, who serves as Assistant Dance Director for “The Wizard of Oz,” will appear in several roles, including as the Guard at the Gates to Oz. Joseph Gans makes his first MPB appearance as the Wizard of Oz. Jim Babula is Uncle Henry and Howie Betterly makes a special appearance as the Mayor of Munchkinland.

Filling out the ensemble are a group of young but talented performers, who will play everything from munchkins to trees to flying monkeys. The company includes: Kylie Astacio, Sage Bacher, Yulimar De La Cruz, Grace E. Garcia-Adon, Rebecca Hinkle, Leandro Llerena Niquen, Jayren Morales, Ayden Morales, Elizer Silfa, and Stella Tarselli.

“Our directorial staff has watched in amazement as the children have grown as performers in the short two months of rehearsal,” said Co-Director and Producer Judiann McGrogan. “They have truly put their hearts into their performance, dancing and singing along with all the numbers. The audience is sure to love watching them onstage.”

The production will also include a special appearance by an up and coming puppy performer playing Dorothy’s dog, Toto. Swayze is a Cairn Terrier, the same breed as the original Toto, and will be making his stage debut in the Players’ production.

Toto, as well as all of the characters, will be available for photos with audience members after each production.

Rounding out the directorial staff is Helene Seamon as Vocal Director, who played the part of Dorothy in the MPB Players’ first production. Howie Betterly is Master Carpenter and Bill McGrogan is Technical Director. Ann Caggiano is the Costume Co-Coordinator.

The performances will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on October 14 and 15, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16. Reserved seating is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can also be obtained at the door for $7 and $4. For ticket information, call (570) 459-5076 or email [email protected] Or you can search for The MPB Community Players on Facebook.