The initial application of the crumbs, with a little of the cake still showing. Note that the bowl of crumb topping, partially visible to the right, still has lots of crumbs even though the cake is almost full.

This recipe drew me mainly by the name. When the chefs on America’s Test Kitchen announced the episode featured “New Jersey Crumb Buns,” my brain immediately turned them into “Crumb Bums,” as in “We don’t need you New Jersey crumb bums on our turf.”

This mental stumble stuck, and even as I served them to the newsroom taste testers, I found myself asking if they wanted to try some crumb bums. I corrected myself at first, but ultimately opted to fuggedaboutit.

“Takes me right back to Newark,” editor Roger DuPuis said, either failing miserably to adopt a Joisey accent or just not trying. Whaddayathink, I was born yesterday? I know he never lived there.

Then on a more serious note, he opined “It’s light and springy, with a well-crafted crumb.”

“Well-Crafted Crumbs” would make a good name for a Jersey rock band.

I kid Jersey. My sister and younger brother live there. When I studied karate and jiu jitsu decades ago, one of my favorite and most advanced senseis had a dojo there. I even opted to start my cross-country bicycle trip of 1990 there, staying overnight at the Deal Lake Motel — “the Motel of Distinction” in Asbury Park — before we dipped our tires into the Atlantic at dawn and started the sojourn. Jersey drivers may have been the second worst in our journey (California coast drivers were considerably more self-absorbed), but the state has a lot going for it.

But back to the reax.

“I thought it was great,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “I liked the contrast of the crumbles on top with the very soft cake below. Delicious.”

“Delicious” came up several more times.

“That was delicious,” reporter Ryan Evans said. “Give me a cup of coffee and we’re good to go.”

“I love crumb cake and this was delicious,” reporter Jennifer Learn-Andes agreed. “It’s a perfect crumb cake.”

Bill O’Boyle, sounding a bit like Goldilocks, offered high praise. “It was sweet, but not over ly sweet. It was very tasty.” Then he asked something I probably should have anticipated. “Was there cream cheese in it?”

Not the slightest schmear, but the question actually answered my own modest bewilderment on first taste, a sense that there was something there I didn’t add. I figure it’s either all the butter in the crumb topping (18 — count them, 18 — tablespoons), or the sort-of dense, definitely gluten-laden dough needed to hold up all the crumbs. Probably, it’s the combination of the two that gives a subtle, faux-cream-cheese feel and taste.

Ah, but the real compliment was that executive editor Joe Soprano decided to have a small sample. Regular readers know Soprano (no relation to the fictional New Jersey TV mob family, of course) rarely tastes any of the samples MT and I bring in. Yet he deigned these worthy of a bite or two.

“Reminds me of those Drake’s Coffee Cakes I had as a kid,” he decided.

Well, nothing like comparing hours of kitchen work to buying a box of machine-made treats for a few bucks off the convenience-store shelves, but I’ll take the praise. And actually, there is some merit. While Drake’s clearly doesn’t use the denser dough in its fairly fluffy confections, their round cakes do have a larger proportion of big-crumb topping than many pre-packaged crumb cakes, which gives them a loose resemblance to these.

The volume of crumb topping — or more exactly, the ratio of crumb to cake — is what makes these “New Jersey” cakes, the TV chefs said. Conceding there isn’t a great deal of difference between regional cinammon crumb buns, they said research suggested such a high proportion of crumbs is very much a Garden State distinction.

MT said they reminded her of Tastykake coffee cakes she had as a child, but my recollection is they weren’t quite as, well, crumby.

Regardless of words, actions made it clear these were well recieved. I had cut the 13×9-inch cake into more than 20 pieces for sampling. By the end of the afternoon, there were three pieces left.

One faux pas on my part, and one tip. I foolishly left the yeast out of the initial mixing, and ended up trying to beat it into the dough after it had already been thoroughly beaten. While I still got it to rise, I had to give it a lot of extra time, and even cranked up the thermostat and set it on a radiator cover. As to the “let cool three hours,” I found it more than ready to remove from the pan in less than two.

Dobru chut!

New Jersey Cinnamon Crumb Buns (America’s Test Kitchen)

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole milk

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

1 pack instant yeast (about 2¼ teaspoon)

¾ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons butter

Topping:

18 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

¾ cup dark brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar

1½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups cake flour.

Combine all-purpose flour, milk, sugar, egg, yeast and salt in mixer bowl and stir together. Using dough hooks, mix on low about 2 minutes until dough comes together. Add butter one tablespoon at a time, making sure each tablespoon is nicely incorporated in before adding the next. Mix on medium high for about 6 minutes until dough is webby. This means it’s gluteny and will hold up under the crumb topping.

Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan with vegetable oil spray. Put dough into pan and use a greased spatula to spread out as best as you can, then flour your hands and spread completely to get flat and even. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise about an hour.

To make topping, mix melted butter, sugars, cinnamon and salt in a bowl and whisk together, making sure all lumps of sugar dissolve. Add cake flour and stir together. This takes time and some muscle as it will become stiff, but you want to work the last bits flour into dough. Let sit 10 minutes to hydrate flour.

If dough is raised, check to see if it pulled away from sides. If it did, gently push pack to edge.

Add crumbled streusel topping, breaking into about ½-inch pieces or so, not too small or it will dry out.

Heat oven to 350°. Bake about 35 minutes until wood skewer or toothpick comes out clean when stuck in center. Let cool about 3 hours. Use two spatulas to loosen, then slide out of pan. Cut into pieces (12 good-sized ones usually). Separate pieces a bit and dust with powdered sugar (Put sugar in fine sieve and shake/tap over each bun.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish