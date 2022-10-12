🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council will hold its annual Citation of Distinction Award luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 14 at The Woodlands Inn and Resort.

This year’s honorees will be Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, and Dr. Wagiha A. Taylor, Ph.D.

Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, a member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, is a Distinguished Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies Emerita and Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman Professor of Holocaust Studies Emerita, Stockton University, New Jersey. She was the first Director of The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity in New York. She helped Elie Wiesel, the 1986 Nobel Peace Laureate, organize various international conferences in places as diverse as Haifa, Israel; Oslo, Norway; Paris, France; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Rittner, is the author and editor of numerous books, including “Different Voices: Women During the Holocaust,” and “Will Genocide Ever End?.”

She initiated and produced various films, including “The Courage to Care,” which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Short Documentary category, and she organized and led many study missions tomeet Jews, Muslims, Druse, and Christians in Israel and Palestine. Dr. Rittner was WVIC’s keynote speaker at the Yom HaSho’ah, Holocaust Commemoration Day in April 2022.

Dr. Wagiha A. Taylor, Ph.D., is Professor of International Business and Economics at the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership at Wilkes University, and a former Dean of Graduate Studies. Dr. Taylor has acted as a consultant to the United Nations and served as President of the Congress of Political Economists, the PA Economic Association, and the Association of Egyptian American Scholars in the U.S. and Canada. She has lectured to professional and civic groups in the US and abroad and passed her vast experience on to her students.

Dr. Taylor has been a dedicated educator for 53 years and is proud to be the longest-serving faculty member at Wilkes University, which recently dedicated the Learning Center in the Sidhu School of Business in her honor. For nearly 20 years, Dr. Taylor has been a valuable member of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council. She has taken part in many programs and panels encouraging community and interfaith understanding. She is the mother of three daughters and eight grandchildren, with extended family in Egypt.

The “Citation of Distinction” of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council is conferred annually upon individuals who are recognized as leaders within the community for exemplifying the high ideals of human dignity, compassion, and friendship for all people. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Dave Jenkins at [email protected] or Terri Nowak at [email protected]