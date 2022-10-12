🔊 Listen to this

King’s College has awarded two Kearney & Company full tuition scholarships to accounting students Aziz Atiyeh ’23, of Whitehall, and Kayla Supkowski ‘24, of Mountain Top.

Kearney & Company is led by founder and King’s College alumnus Ed Kearney ’74. The Kearney family recently committed $1,000,000 to support the College in the naming of the accounting department as the Kearney & Company Department of Accounting and establishment of the scholarship program that bears his company’s name.

Before this latest commitment, Kearney & Company had funded four full scholarships (one annually) for King’s College accounting majors.

Additionally, the company annually recruits King’s College students for internships and jobs following graduation, having hired more than 60 graduates who he feels are extremely prepared by their education within the William G. McGowan School of Business.

In 2020, Kearney remarked, “King’s gave me an opportunity to get a degree in accounting. My wife and I are both from Wyoming Valley, and we have never forgotten where we came from. It is an honor to give back to the King’s Community and enable others to have the same opportunity given to me.”