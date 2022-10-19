Retired Scranton police officer writes ‘Risk Assessment Blueprint’

“This is not just my book. This is my passion,” Joseph J. Harris wrote in the introduction to “School Security, the Risk Assessment Blueprint.”

A retired Scranton police officer, Harris has experience as a SWAT team member, sniper, firearms instructor and risk assessor.

With school shootings happening with horrifying frequency, he wants to take what he’s learned about ways schools can make themselves safer and share it with “anybody who wants to know what trained professionals know. The school administration, educators, parents, I want them to understand what we know. The objective is to get everybody on the same page.”

“There’s got to be a good guy who looks at buildings and sees what a bad guy sees,” Harris said in a telephone interview, noting that ideally a risk assessor would spend at least a week at a school, because Monday’s classes can be different from Thursday’s.

His list of checkpoints is exhaustive — from bushes that look nice but could conceal an intruder, to unsecured knives in the cafeteria kitchen to unsecured chemicals in the janitorial supply room.

In his book he’s included sets of questions about doors and windows, lighting, parking, arrival and dismissal of students, communications, surveillance systems and more, and he doesn’t shy away from his belief that teachers who would be willing to be armed should have that opportunity.

“That’s a real, real touchy subject and there are many mixed opinions on that,” he said. “But if there’s nobody in that school that could fight back, the mitigation just collapses.”

“What I always like to say to school boards is, your average response time is so many minutes. Are you planning on arming the teachers? No? OK, are you going to have an armed security guard? No? OK, if you are comfortable with that 5 minutes waiting for law enforcement to arrive, your risk of loss of life will go up.”

Harris said he wouldn’t want to arm every teacher, only the teachers who were trained and willing to accept the responsibility.

“If you have properly vetted teachers that volunteer for that role, then you will mitigate the carnage,” he said. “Just like with law enforcement, we have to take a psychological exam. It would be no different for a teacher. If a teacher wants to be armed, you’d have to have a proper vetting process and a lot of training.”

The author also recommends removing troubled students from school. “It has nothing to do with what ‘feels good,’ ” he said. “These are not ‘feel-good’ solutions.”

Harris, who holds master risk assessment certification from the Department of Homeland Security, has helped plan safety precautions for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Scranton, for concerts on the East Mountain and for local appearances by Hilary Rodham Clinton, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“I’d go to the site, find the vulnerable areas and find ways to combat the vulnerable areas,” he said. “Then whoever is is charge of the site would develop an operation plan.”

Explaining he felt it was important to share what he had learned in 20 years of law enforcement, Harris said he was willing to shoulder the cost of self publishing the book.

“I didn’t want to be buried with this information,” he said. “If it saves one life, what else could I ask for?”

The book is available through amazon.com and Barnes & Noble. The author, who is available to give presentations, can be reached via Facebook.