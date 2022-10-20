🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club recently donated to the Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground Project. Mayor George Brown joined members of the Kiwanis Club at a meeting to accept the donation.

Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made by mailing a check payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” and noting “WB Playground Fund” in the memo to The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Gifts are tax-deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.

The Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit service organization dedicated to helping the community, which meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Franco’s Pizza, 198 S. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. Prospective members are always welcome to join us.