Glen Oak Ladies Golf Association supports McAuley Center

The Ladies Golf Association of the Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit recently held their annual tournament to benefit an organization that prioritizes helping women and children in need. This year, the Catherine McAuley Center was the lucky recipient of a check totaling$34,190. The funds were raised through sponsorships, private donations, and multiple raffles.

“I had no idea when I returned a call from a representative of the Ladies Golf Association about a‘little fundraiser’ what an large impact it would make,” shared Mary-Pat Ward, DevelopmentDirector of the Catherine McAuley Center. “Their kindness, generosity, and spirit was apparentfrom our first conversations. To watch these dynamic women from all walks of life wanting to helpother women was something to see.”

A local nonprofit organization, the Catherine McAuley Center has provided temporary residence towomen with children experiencing homelessness in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties since 1984.

Individualized case management empowers clients to secure and maintain safe and affordable housing while additional services provide guidance and critical resources to a broad spectrum of community members in need. The Center depends on the support of community volunteers and individual donors to sustain its mission and services.

To learn how you can make a difference in the life of someone who is experiencing homelessness, please contact the Catherine McAuley Center at 570-342-1342 or visit www.CatherineMcAuleyCenter.org.