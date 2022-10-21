Family-friendly show runs through Oct. 30

Mae Tuck, played by Maddan Bennett of Throop, wants the simple things in life, like seeing her boys more than once every 10 years. Tuck Everlasting runs weekends from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 at Act Out Theatre Group in Dunmore.

Jesse Tuck, played by Z Davitt of Archbald, does all of the exciting things that others want to do, like climbing trees … and living forever. See Davitt in Tuck Everlasting at Act Out Theatre Group in Dunmore.

Act Out Theatre Group will present Tuck Everlasting for two weekends, with productions through Oct. 30.

Based on the children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting tells the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster who yearns for a life beyond her home that is nestled in the woods. When Winnie meets Jesse Tuck and his family, she learns the secret behind their immortality and gets an adventure she’ll never forget.

“Playing Winnie Foster is a dream come true,” said Liza Koch of Spring Brook Township. Koch and Keely Zabresky of Wilkes-Barre both play the beloved 11 year old. “I love portraying the story of a young, lonely girl who wishes she had more out of her life because a lot of other young children can relate.

“Telling the story of Tuck Everlasting through the eyes of Winnie Foster is a truly unforgettable experience.”

Eighteen performers help bring the story of Tree Gap, New Hampshire to the Dunmore stage, under the guidance of Dan Pittman, the show’s director.

Z. Davitt of Archbald and Benjamin T. Gruden of Plains Township play the role of 17-year-old Jesse Tuck, who tells Winnie Foster the secret that allows him to live forever and ultimately takes her “to the top of the world”

“I’m so impressed with all that the cast has accomplished,” said Pittman, of Plymouth, who is also the theatre’s owner and artistic director. “There’s a lot of dancing in this production, and everyone really stepped up their game to help tell the story through their body movement and their facial expressions.”

Pittman also choreographed the production with the assistance of Maddan Bennett of Throop, the production’s dance captain. Bennett also plays Mae Tuck, Jessie’s mother. Bennett’s favorite dance in the production is “The Wheel” because it’s one of the only dances in the production that includes everyone on stage.

Additional cast members include: Macie Bennett, Throop; Sophia Tomasino, Kingston Township; Anne Doherty, Dunmore; Chase Richmond, Throop; Lorcan Baden, Taylor; Camron Altenhain, Moosic; Miguel Rodriquez, Moosic; James Louiso, Kingston; Sydney Clark, Ransom Township; Cari Altenhain, Moosic; Jordan Elliott, Scranton; Ava Nitch, Scranton; and Mia Adelstein, Dupont.

“The show itself is just such a really great experience,” Davitt said. “There is an amazing story with great morals, but it’s also really funny and entertaining. People should come see the show because we have all collectively worked really hard to put it together and we’ve had so much fun throughout it.”

Tuck Everlasting runs Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets for the production are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors if purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com. At-the-door prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.