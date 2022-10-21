🔊 Listen to this

Genealogists, are any of you old enough to remember the classic radio show “The Shadow”? It was about a fellow named Lamont Cranston who could turn himself invisible to fight crime. In our area, it ran early on Sunday evenings.

Well, if you do, beware because you might have flashbacks when you access one of the holdings of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society. The group recently announced that it has a collection of employment records from the Glen Alden Coal Co. – the very company whose Blue Coal subsidiary sponsored this wildly entertaining show of the 1940s and 1950s.

I can still hear the incantation that opened the show. “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men – the Shadow knows.”

Anyway, Glen Alden was a huge regional coal mining and sales company that extended from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area north to upstate New York and east to New York City, where it sold the coal that heated buildings in Manhattan. Glen Alden used the trade name Blue Coal. That name came about because the company, in a stroke of marketing genius, sprayed its coal with a blue dye to make it recognizable (and justify the catchy name).

“The records are a treasure trove of both personal and employment information for each employee,” the society says in its latest member newsletter.

The society, conveniently located in downtown Wilkes-Barre with free parking and near all the bus lines, is open only on Thursdays and only to members for 90-minute appointments. For membership and reservation information, visit the society’s website at www.nepgs.com, or see the society’s Facebook page. The reduced hours, of course, became necessary once the pandemic began.

Once you start reading communications from the group, you’ll be surprised by the new information that turns up.

The society now has the complete records – yes “complete” – of the Polish National Catholic Church for the church’s central region, covering much of the Middle Atlantic area.

The Polish National Catholic Church traces its origins in the 1800s to Bishop Franciszek Hodur, of Scranton, and has numerous churches in our area. It is separate from the Roman Catholic Church. The mother church is St. Stanislaus Cathedral, Scranton. The denomination is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month.

While the Genealogical Society’s records are listed on its website, they may be viewed only on site. So, join up and get yourself a 90-minute reserved time – after using the website to decide exactly what you need.

By the way, the society this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was formally organized in 1992 and immediately began making local presentations. It had headquarters in Shavertown and Hanover Township before settling into its spacious site in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre (across from Irem Temple).

Census News: The growth of computer use has been one of the big stories in genealogy over recent decades. Latest figures from the Bureau of the Census’ American Community Survey show that 95 percent of U.S. households now have a computer, with 90 percent having a broadband Internet subscription. “Computer” includes handheld as well as desktop and laptop devices.

These figures point to a huge change in the way genealogists do their work. Locating, reading and sending documents and other pieces of information can now be done very quickly – sometimes instantly – as can communication with people and institutions.

Though not mentioned in the census, the use of home printers for documents obtained online has also made life easier and more productive for the genealogist.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]