Christina Alesson and Kaylee Guard were excited to meet K-9 Chase and his handler Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Joe Homza.

For a moment or two, Kaylee Guard experienced what it’s like to sit in the chair behind Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown’s desk at city hall.

Christina Alesson was happy to take a turn sitting in the cab of a Wilkes-Barre firetruck.

A highly motivated police dog can climb a tree.

Wilkes-Barre’s Fire Chief once thought about becoming — surprise — an accountant.

And the city’s mayor doesn’t live in a mansion.

Those were just a few of the topics that came up when Holy Redeemer High School civics students 17-year-old Kaylee Guard and 15-year old Christina Alesson met Mayor George Brown one morning last week, in a visit arranged by their teacher, Holly Hicks.

When Brown asked the students if they had any questions, Kaylee came up with one:

“Is your job easy or hard?”

“Sometimes it’s not easy,” Brown admitted. “But, you know what makes it easy? I have wonderful people working with me. When there’s a tough decision, we make it as a team.”

“You know what other people ask me?” he continued.

“Do I live in a mansion?” he said, offering one example and shaking his head “no” to give the answer.

“Do I have a big limousine?” “Do I have a bodyguard?”

The answer to those questions also was “no.”

“But these guys look after me,” the mayor said, touching the table in front of Police Captain Michael Boyle, who also attended the meeting.

Boyle told the visitors about some of the animals that have been part of the city’s police force, including a horse that was “old and ornery” and, years ago, bit him. The police force doesn’t have horses anymore, but it does have a K-9 officer, “a highly motivated dog,” that can climb trees.

The girls were eager to meet the police dog — and had a chance to do just that after leaving the mayor’s office. Another highlight of their municipal adventure was a tour of the fire station on Ross Street, where they took turns sitting at the wheel of a firetruck. Earlier, they sat in the mayor’s chair behind his desk in his office at City Hall, and examined a commemorative coin President Joe Biden had given the mayor.

Among the facts they learned, most of the 12,000 calls the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department answers each year don’t involve fires.

“Ninety-six percent of what the fire department does is not putting out fires,” Fire Chief Jay Delaney told them. “We deliver babies. We take care of people having heart attacks. We’re kind of jacks of all trades.”

When he first got out of high school, Delaney said, he thought he might follow his father into accounting. But he began to study it in college and soon realized accounting wasn’t for him. Then he found his niche, and he still enjoys it.

“I’m 64 years old,” he told the visitors. “And I still feel fresh.”

Hicks, the Holy Redeemer teacher, explained she wants to teach her two civics students “the workings of government at the national, state and local levels by visiting various individuals in our community, as well as incorporating the concepts of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government.”

A meeting with Judge Jennifer Rogers next month may be the next field trip adventure for the students.