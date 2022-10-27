Youth Ministry member Rachel Shoemaker paints the face of Sonic, aka Gavin Lauri, at Saint Jude Harvest Fest.

Youth Ministry member Rachel Shoemaker paints the face of Sonic, aka Gavin Lauri, at Saint Jude Harvest Fest.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Michella Hockenbury and Alexa Mihalos show off their costumes at the Saint Jude Harvest Fest.</p>

Michella Hockenbury and Alexa Mihalos show off their costumes at the Saint Jude Harvest Fest.
<p>Mom Jodi Roche and son Preston were just monkeying around at Saint Jude Harvest Fest.</p>

Mom Jodi Roche and son Preston were just monkeying around at Saint Jude Harvest Fest.
<p>Ella Carone, Aria Karnoski, Adalyn Hischak, Sydney Millard, and Brynley McShea enjoy an evening of tricks and treats.</p>

Ella Carone, Aria Karnoski, Adalyn Hischak, Sydney Millard, and Brynley McShea enjoy an evening of tricks and treats.

Saint Jude School/Parish enjoyed a night under the autumn moon during their recent Harvest Fest in the Saint Jude Picnic Grove. Families were able to trick or treat, play games, enjoy a bounce house, dance to the tunes of DJ Mic, complete some Halloween crafts and enjoy a night out as a parish and school community.

A special thank you to the Knights of Columbus, Walking With Purpose Ministry, Saint Jude School PTG and Saint Jude Youth Group for making it a memorable evening.