🔊 Listen to this

Mom Jodi Roche and son Preston were just monkeying around at Saint Jude Harvest Fest.

Michella Hockenbury and Alexa Mihalos show off their costumes at the Saint Jude Harvest Fest.

Saint Jude School/Parish enjoyed a night under the autumn moon during their recent Harvest Fest in the Saint Jude Picnic Grove. Families were able to trick or treat, play games, enjoy a bounce house, dance to the tunes of DJ Mic, complete some Halloween crafts and enjoy a night out as a parish and school community.

A special thank you to the Knights of Columbus, Walking With Purpose Ministry, Saint Jude School PTG and Saint Jude Youth Group for making it a memorable evening.