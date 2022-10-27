Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Saint Jude School/Parish enjoyed a night under the autumn moon during their recent Harvest Fest in the Saint Jude Picnic Grove. Families were able to trick or treat, play games, enjoy a bounce house, dance to the tunes of DJ Mic, complete some Halloween crafts and enjoy a night out as a parish and school community.
A special thank you to the Knights of Columbus, Walking With Purpose Ministry, Saint Jude School PTG and Saint Jude Youth Group for making it a memorable evening.